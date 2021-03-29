Sports Briefs

Switzer's son stable after surgery in Boston
CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son is recovering after undergoing surgery in a Boston hospital.
Switzer, a former star at North Carolina, tweeted an update Monday following the procedure on his 9-month-old, Christian.
“Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery,” he said in the posting that included a photo of his son asleep. “This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He’s going to make a full recovery. Praise God.”
Switzer has been updating his son’s medical fight on social media the past few weeks. Earlier, Switzer said a scan had revealed an abnormality and the surgeon working on his son's case assured the family “they found what they’re looking for in order to operate.”
The boy has had two severe bleeding episodes, and despite a surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. After consulting with doctors in Pittsburgh, the Switzers transported their son from a hospital in North Carolina to Boston Children’s Hospital last week.
Switzer’s young son had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Davidson star heading to Kentucky as grad transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has added former Davidson guard Kellan Grady to its roster. The graduate transfer scored 2,002 career points with the Wildcats.
Grady is expected to graduate from Davidson in May and will be eligible to play next season for Kentucky under NCAA rules. He was the Atlantic 10 Conference school’s sixth player to score at least 2,000 career points and averaged more than 17.1 points per game in all four seasons. Grady shot 47% overall with 240 3-pointers at Davidson, making a career-best 38.2% from behind the arc last season.
Kentucky coach John Calipari praised Grady's consistency in many areas and added, “His scoring, his ability to share the ball and his defense is part of what makes him special, and we are ecstatic to have him join a team that was close last season but needed what he gives us to get over to the top.”
Grady, who is 6-foot-5, was a four-time All-A10 selection and twice chosen to the first team. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.
NBA sets draft for July 29
NEW YORK — The NBA has scheduled this year’s draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event.
Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be held June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft.
Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.
The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals.
This season's NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.
Barty tops Azarenka to reach Miami quarters
MIAMI — Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked player, has reached the Miami Open quarterfinals, getting there by holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. It was Barty’s 17th win in her last 20 three-set matches, two of those victories for the Australian coming so far in this tournament.
Barty rolled in the first set, Azarenka in the second. But the third — as they tend to be — was all Barty, who was never in trouble in the deciding set even after nearly two hours on the court in midday South Florida heat and humidity.
Another three-set win went to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who needed nearly 2½ hours to beat ninth-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 and earn her ticket to the quarterfinals.
“It was not easy conditions,” said Svitolina, who has already matched her best Miami finish by making the quarters. “I was trying to fight, trying to find a way, one extra ball over the net.”
Barty will next face No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova. Svitolina will play unseeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the quarters; Sevastova was a 6-1, 7-5 winner over wild-card Ana Konjuh of Croatia.
No. 2 women's seed Naomi Osaka of Japan ran her winning streak to 23 matches and moved into the quarters by topping No. 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium, 6-3, 6-3. Osaka hadn't played since Friday after getting a walkover in what was to be her third-round match, and said the downtime was a bit of a challenge.
Among the men, 26th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-3, 7-6 (6). Shapovalov was clearly frustrated with some calls that the Hawk-Eye Live technology — the system that replaces live lines judges with cameras — saw one way and he saw another way.
In other third-round men’s matchups, No. 5 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina defeated 25th-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 6-4; 12th-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada topped 20th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5; and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.
