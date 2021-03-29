Sports Briefs

Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be held June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft.

Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.

The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals.

This season's NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.

Barty tops Azarenka to reach Miami quarters

MIAMI — Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked player, has reached the Miami Open quarterfinals, getting there by holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. It was Barty’s 17th win in her last 20 three-set matches, two of those victories for the Australian coming so far in this tournament.