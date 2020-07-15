Smalley wins in playoff at Bermuda Run
Alex Smalley beat Jacob Shuman in a playoff on Wednesday in the final round of a SwingThought event at Bermuda Run Country Club.
Smalley and Shuman were tied for the lead after regulation as they fired matching 65s to finish 10 under for 36 holes. Smalley, however, won in the playoff and took home $14,000.
Ryan Cole shot 67 to finish 8 under and two shots back while six golfers tied for fourth at 7 under. Among those at 7 under was Akshay Bahatia of Wake Forest, who turned pro last year as a 17-year-old. He shot 69 on Wednesday.
Ben Schlottman of Advance, a former golfer at Auburn, shot 70 to finish in a tie for 11th at 6 under over two days.
Winston-Salem’s Ryan Sullivan tied for 14th after shooting 69. Sullivan was 5 under for the tournament.
Wake’s Migliaccio, Kuehn in match-play field
Clemson’s Ivy Shepherd made birdie on the long par-4 14th hole of Pinehurst No. 2, defeating Stanford’s Rachel Heck and pick up medalist honors on Wednesday at the 118th Women’s North & South Amateur.
The championship will now shift to match play, with all of the matches being played on Pinehurst No. 2. The championship is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Duke’s Megan Furtney and Stanford’s Sadie Englemann finished two strokes back at 3-under 141. Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio, the highest-ranked player in the field at fifth in the world, made the match play field after following her even-par 72 on No. 2 Tuesday with another round of 72 on No. 4. Duke’s Gina Kim also came in at even par 144, while last year’s medalist, Southern Cal’s Allisen Corpuz, was at 1-under 143.
Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest was tied for seventh at 143.
