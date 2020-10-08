Sports Briefs

Bledsoe, former Deacon, called up to USWNT camp
Wake Forest alumna Aubrey Bledsoe has been called into the U.S. women's national soccer team's camp Oct. 18-28 in Commerce City, Colo. The event will be the national team's first in seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior team callup is the second for Bledsoe, who has yet to receive her first cap.
Bowyer to retire, make move to TV booth
CHARLOTTE — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He's ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.
In a media availability earlier Thursday, the 41-year-old gave no indication he planned to announce his retirement hours later. But in a a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he's moving full-time into television.
“Now I get to the point of what I want to tell you,” he wrote. “I have a new opportunity to do what's next in my life. In 2021 my suit will no longer be fireproof. I will be joining the Fox booth on Sundays."
Kenin, Swiatek to meet in women's French Open final
American Sofia Kenin continued her impressive form in 2020 by advancing to her second Grand Slam final this year with a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Czech Petra Kvitova on Thursday at the French Open.
Kenin, who won the Australian Open at the start of February, will play Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in Saturday's Roland Garros final after the teenager won 6-2, 6-1 against Argentina qualifier Nadia Podoroska.
Lincicome, Tan share Women's PGA Championship lead
Brittany Lincicome and Kelly Tan each shot 3-under 67 on Thursday in windy conditions at challenging Aronimink to share the lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Lincicome was sensational after missing the cut by one shot this past weekend at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Lincicome played bogey-free to stay even with Tan and keep her first Women’s PGA title in sight. Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Gabby Lopez, Carlota Ciganda, Linnea Strom and Cydney Clanton were a stroke back. Lopez and Ciganda tested positive this year for COVID-19, but have rebounded and were in great shape headed into the second day at arduous Aronimink.
SEC threatens fines for not wearing masks
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individuals with suspensions if football coaches fail to keep masks on during games as the league tries to play through the coronavirus pandemic.
Kansas coach tests positive for COVID-19
Kansas football coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks (0-3) spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
NHL free agency to begin today
The NHL's free-agency season will begin today. For the first time since the salary cap was instituted in 2005, it will remain flat — at $81.5 million — from one season to the next because of revenues lost to the pandemic. That has left everyone in the dark about what the market will look like and how much players will make. Hurricanes defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Sami Vatanen are unrestricted free agents, and forward Warren Foegele and defenseman Haydn Fleury are restricted free agents.
Former WNBA star, thought missing, was in custody after arrest
Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was arrested on suspicion of battery Tuesday as part of a citizen's arrest in Los Angeles, police said. Previous media reports had said the 37-year-old former guard was missing earlier this week. But it turned out she had been in custody until Thursday morning. Pondexter last played in the WNBA in 2018 for the Indiana Fever. She spent 13 seasons in the league playing with Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Phoenix, averaging 16.4 points a game. She was honored as one of the league's best 15 players during the WNBA's 15th anniversary season in 2011. She also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in 2008.
Staff and wire report
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!