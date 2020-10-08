Sports Briefs

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individuals with suspensions if football coaches fail to keep masks on during games as the league tries to play through the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas coach tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas football coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks (0-3) spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.

NHL free agency to begin today

The NHL's free-agency season will begin today. For the first time since the salary cap was instituted in 2005, it will remain flat — at $81.5 million — from one season to the next because of revenues lost to the pandemic. That has left everyone in the dark about what the market will look like and how much players will make. Hurricanes defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Sami Vatanen are unrestricted free agents, and forward Warren Foegele and defenseman Haydn Fleury are restricted free agents.

Former WNBA star, thought missing, was in custody after arrest

Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was arrested on suspicion of battery Tuesday as part of a citizen's arrest in Los Angeles, police said. Previous media reports had said the 37-year-old former guard was missing earlier this week. But it turned out she had been in custody until Thursday morning. Pondexter last played in the WNBA in 2018 for the Indiana Fever. She spent 13 seasons in the league playing with Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Phoenix, averaging 16.4 points a game. She was honored as one of the league's best 15 players during the WNBA's 15th anniversary season in 2011. She also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in 2008.

Staff and wire report