Sports Briefs

Djokovic, Nadal to meet in French Open final

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open final for the fifth time. He defeated fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in their semifinal. Djokovic will meet defending champion Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday. Tsitsipas saved a match point with Djokovic serving at 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 and turned the match around. But Djokovic found a second wind in the deciding set to secure consecutive breaks of serve to lead 4-1. Tsitsipas saved a second match point serving at 1-5, 30-40 when Djokovic returned a forehand into the net. The Serb sealed the win on his third match point after 3 hours, 54 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Browns Ogunjobi out against Colts

The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their best defensive players Sunday against Indianapolis as tackle Larry Ogunjobi sits out with an abdominal injury. Ogunjobi, a third-round pick in 2017 out of Charlotte who played high school football at Jamestown Ragsdale, has been dominant up front against the run for the Browns (3-1), who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. Ogunjobi got hurt in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn't practice this week.

Cowboys lose Pro Bowl tackle Smith