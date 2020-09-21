Sports briefs

Tennis
One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field Monday. The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days. Women’s qualifying is scheduled to begin today. The news comes a day after the federation announced that five other players were withdrawn from qualifying — two who tested positive for COVID-19 and three who were in close contact with a coach who tested positive for the illness.
Cycling
French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed on Monday. Following reports in the French press that two persons close to the squad led by Colombian rider Nairo Quintana — a former Giro d'Italia and Spanish Vuelta champion — were being held for questioning, cycling governing body the UCI later said it has been in touch with a special public health unit (OCLAESP) as part of the operation carried out by French authorities.
Colleges
Louisville has refuted NCAA allegations against its men's basketball program in the wake of a federal corruption scandal, requesting that the highest-level violation be reclassified.
The university also is challenging that former coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.
Louisville filed a 104-page response last week to the Notice Of Allegations sent to the school in May. The document stated that college sports' governing body seeks to ignore wire fraud convictions against several people involved in the scheme — including a former Adidas executive — by suggesting they were representing its athletic interests. Louisville's contract with the apparel maker was a standard sponsorship agreement rather than a promotional deal, the response added.