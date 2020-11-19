Sports Briefs

Warriors' Thompson to miss season with torns Achilles tendon
Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon playing in a pickup game Wednesday and will miss another season for the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson had an MRI exam Thursday in Los Angeles that revealed the severity of the injury that typically requires surgery. Right after Thompson worked himself back from knee surgery in early July 2019, now this, another year on the sideline.
The injury is a huge blow for the Warriors, who were an NBA-worst 15-50 last season as they struggled without Thompson and at times without Curry as he nursed a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months.
Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Maryland-Michigan State game canceled
The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.
It's the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland (2-1) has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.
Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.
Over the past seven days, 15 Maryland players have tested positive. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period.
Trucks series returning to Watkins Glen
NASCAR’S Truck Series will return to Watkins Glen International next summer for the first time in just over two decades.
The sanctioning body's schedule announced Thursday that the race will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, and will be part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. The weekend will be capped by the Cup Series race on Sunday.
“We are thrilled,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said in a statement. “Some of the most exciting and iconic finishes in the Truck Series have been on the road courses. To have all the stars of NASCAR race at our historic road course will be an amazing treat for our fans and a great way to showcase the diverse racing of the sport.”
It’s the first time that all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete on a single weekend at The Glen, located in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.
Historic Wrigley Field is now registered as such
The Chicago Cubs will receive much-welcomed relief help, but not in the form of a bullpen arm.
Wrigley Field received federal landmark status in the National Register of Historic Places, seven years after ownership applied for the status, the team announced Thursday.
That approval will give the Ricketts family, who spent about $1 billion in renovations of the storied 106-year-old baseball shrine, access to federal income tax credits on the "1060 Project" that started at the end of the 2014 season.
The move provides the Ricketts family with financial help similar to what the owners of the Boston Red Sox received after Fenway Park underwent a similar face-lift more than a decade ago.
Popov jumps out to 8-shot lead in LPGA event
Women's British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind Thursday in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72 in her first LPGA Tour start of the year.
Popov was the surprise winner at Royal Troon in August.
At the tricky Pelican Golf Club, the German birdied the last five holes for a front-nine 29, then cooled off on the back with two birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-4 18th.
The Associated Press
