Sports Briefs

App State women's basketball hires assistant coach
BOONE — Appalachian State has hired Mark Cascio as an assistant coach with the women's basketball team.
Cascio's responsibilities will include player development, assisting and implementing our offensive style of play as well as recruiting organization and evaluation.
Cascio comes to App State after enjoying a successful career as a high school basketball coach for 16 years in Louisiana with three teams. He has a career mark of 333-163 while posting 12 straight winning seasons. Cascio helped his teams advance to five Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Final Fours, highlighted by a state championship in 2012, captured seven district titles, and won seven Coach of the Year awards.
Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness
Medina Spirit has passed three rounds of prerace drug testing and been cleared to run in the Preakness on Saturday.
Maryland racing officials said Friday tests on the Kentucky Derby winner and fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour came back with nothing that would cause them to be scratched from the second leg of the Triple Crown. Baffert’s camp agreed to rigorous testing and monitoring of his horses as a condition of entry to the Preakness.
Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby testing. If a second round of testing there comes back positive, Medina Spirit will be disqualified and Mandaloun named winner of the Derby.
Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias
Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, a system experts say is discriminatory.
Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins, 60, and his wife Amy Lewis on Friday delivered 50,000 petitions demanding equal treatment for Black players to Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who is overseeing the massive settlement. Former players who suffer dementia or other diagnoses can be eligible for a payout.
Under the settlement, however, the NFL has insisted on using a scoring algorithm on the dementia testing that assumes Black men start with lower cognitive skills. They must therefore score much lower than whites to show enough mental decline to win an award. The practice, which went unnoticed until 2018, has made it harder for Black former players to get awards.
Staff and wire reports