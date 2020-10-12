Sports Briefs

Mullen brushes aside criticism for wanting to 'pack Swamp'
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen was given several more chances Monday to clarify any confusion regarding his comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic.
He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU.
Mullen pointed out after the Gators lost 41-38 at Texas A&M that the Aggies fan made a big difference for the home team. He then called for fans to pack the Swamp for Saturday's game against the Tigers. State reopening guidelines under Gov. Ron DeSantis have allowed for full stadiums since late last month.
Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn
ATLANTA — The poor performance of Atlanta's defense under the leadership of Raheem Morris won't matter if Morris finds a way to win as the Falcons' interim coach.
The more Morris wins, the better he'll look to Falcons owner Arthur Blank as perhaps more than just a temporary replacement for the fired Dan Quinn. With 11 games remaining, Blank figures it's a perfect audition opportunity for Morris.
Can Morris, elevated Monday to interim coach, be a candidate for the full-time job?
“Absolutely,” Blank said, adding with a smile, “if Raheem ends up 11-0, he’ll certainly be a candidate.”
Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and was in his first as defensive coordinator. His previous experience as a head coach helped him earn the support of Blank and team president Rich McKay as the choice to lead the team the remainder of the season.
The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
UNC Wilmington has COVID-19 cluster on swim team
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Officials at UNC Wilmington say a COVID-19 cluster has developed with the school’s swimming and diving team. A statement from the school on Monday said seven cases were discovered with the team.
State health officials define a cluster as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.
According to the school, the individuals involved have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. The university said it had informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.
Donovan shakes up Bulls' staff, lets 4 assistants go
CHICAGO — New Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan shook up his staff, letting assistants Karen Stack Umlauf, Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser and Roy Rogers go on Monday.
A standout player for Northwestern in the early 1980s, Umlauf joined the Bulls as an entry-level ticket representative in 1985. Hall of Fame general manager Jerry Krause shifted her to the basketball operations department soon afterward and she became Chicago's first female assistant when she served as associate coach at the 2018 summer league.
Loenser was in his third season with the Bulls. Cooper was in his second and Rogers was in his first.
White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season
CHICAGO — Rick Renteria fostered a culture that allowed young players to develop into stars. And just like the last time, he lost his job after helping start a turnaround.
The Chicago White Sox and their manager agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which they made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Chicago announced Monday that Renteria won't return after he led the White Sox to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth season. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.
