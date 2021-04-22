Sports Briefs

Former FSU, NFL linebacker Hayes in hospice care

Former FSU linebacker Geno Hayes , a sixth-round pick of the Bucs who spent four seasons in Tampa Bay, is reported to be in hospice care in south Georgia because of liver disease. Hayes, 33, was a first-team all-ACC selection taken with the 175th overall pick in the 2008 draft. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Hayes currently is at his mother’s home in Valdosta, roughly 20 miles north of the Florida-Georgia state line. ESPN reported Hayes is suffering from liver disease.

NCAA tweaks football overtime rules

College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line. The NCAA playing rules oversight panel on Thursday approved a proposal made last month by the playing rules committee to tweak the overtime format.The overtime recommendation was based on player safety and intended to reduce the number of plays it takes for a winner to be determined. National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said in March overtime games add an average of 16.4 plays to a contest. The new rule will have teams run alternating 2-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The 2-point shootout currently starts in the fifth overtime.