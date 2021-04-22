Sports Briefs

Wake Forest women's teams set UNC matchups
The Wake Forest women's tennis team will play North Carolina, the No. 1 seed and nation's No. 1 team, in the ACC Championship quarterfinals on Friday morning in Rome, Ga. Wake Forest (11-11) beat Syracuse 5-0 on Thursday.
Wake Forest's field hockey team, ranked No. 11 nationally with a 6-10 record, will play at No. 1 North Carolina (15-1) on Friday in a game to determine which teams advances to the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons' Meike Lanckohr is a first-team All-ACC selection in field hockey, and Laia Vancells, Nat Friedman and Grace Delmotte all made second team.
Tar Heels add Oklahoma grad transfer Manek
North Carolina has added Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek. The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-9 graduate is joining the Tar Heels after spending the past four seasons as a Sooners starter under now-retired coach Lon Kruger. Manek provides the Tar Heels with an experienced big man who can step outside to stretch defenses. Manek averaged in double figures each year for Oklahoma, peaking at 14.4 points in 2020 before averaging 10.8 points last year.
Seahawks retain Smith as backup for Wilson
The Seattle Seahawks have brought back quarterback Geno Smith to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson. Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle on Thursday to stay in the role he’s held for the past two seasons with the Seahawks. Smith has appeared in just one game with Seattle, completing four of five passes for 33 yards in last year’s blowout win over the New York Jets.
Former FSU, NFL linebacker Hayes in hospice care
Former FSU linebacker Geno Hayes, a sixth-round pick of the Bucs who spent four seasons in Tampa Bay, is reported to be in hospice care in south Georgia because of liver disease. Hayes, 33, was a first-team all-ACC selection taken with the 175th overall pick in the 2008 draft. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Hayes currently is at his mother’s home in Valdosta, roughly 20 miles north of the Florida-Georgia state line. ESPN reported Hayes is suffering from liver disease.
NCAA tweaks football overtime rules
College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line. The NCAA playing rules oversight panel on Thursday approved a proposal made last month by the playing rules committee to tweak the overtime format.The overtime recommendation was based on player safety and intended to reduce the number of plays it takes for a winner to be determined. National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said in March overtime games add an average of 16.4 plays to a contest. The new rule will have teams run alternating 2-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The 2-point shootout currently starts in the fifth overtime.
Halep shows no rust in win at Porsche Grand Prix
Simona Halep returned from injury to start her clay-court season with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix. The third-ranked Romanian was back on court for the first time since a shoulder injury forced her out of the Miami Open last month, and in only her second match since her straight-sets loss to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. There was no sign of rust as Halep wrapped up her win over Vondrousova in less than an hour without facing a single break point. Halep plays either Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals after the Russian upset eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-1, 7-5.
Mays honored with lifetime achievement award
Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored Thursday with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made “significant contributions to the national game.” Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.
