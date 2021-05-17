Sports briefs

Wake Forest men’s golf tied for NCAA regional lead
Wake Forest’s men’s golf team did a nice job of bunching its scores in the first round of an NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Club which is located about 80 miles from Seattle, Washington.
The top-seeded Deacons fired a 6-under 278 and is tied for the lead with 25th-ranked San Francisco. Pepperdine is one shot back at 5 under while East Tennessee State and Washington are 4 under.
Alex Fitzpatrick led the way for the Deacons after shooting a 4 under 67 with Parker Gillam shooting 68. Eric Bae shot even par 71 and Mark Power shot 72 with freshman Michael Brennan shooting a 73.
The top five schools after Wednesday’s third round advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona which will be held May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.
In the regional in Kinston Springs, Tenn. Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point, shot 1 over 72 and is tied for 29th.
Einstein is playing as one of 10 individuals in the regional with a chance to advance to the NCAA championships but must finish in the top three not on the advancing teams.
Also in that regional is Tim Tamardi of Appalachian State, who shot 74 and is tied for 47th.
Mets put Conforto, McNeil on injured list
The New York Mets’ depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries.
Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday’s 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
Conforto and McNeil will remain with the Mets while receiving treatment.
Conforto said Monday he had been dealing with other injuries, including a sore calf.
McNeil missed time last week with cramping in his leg and said Sunday the injuries may be related.
Conforto and McNeil join a long injury list that also includes third baseman J.D. Davis, top starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom and reliever Seth Lugo.
Braves’ Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months
Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa’s hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading to the tests which revealed the fracture.
Ynoa was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of the 10-9 loss to the Brewers.
Ynoa (4-2, 3.02) has the lowest ERA and most wins on the Braves staff. He allowed only one earned run in his previous three starts before Sunday.
New York suspends Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe
Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test.
Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”
Broncos’ Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL
The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager.
That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she’s believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in league history.
Kleine, who worked with Broncos first-year general manager George Paton for nine years in Minnesota, will have scouting duties and manage several departments, the team said.
The Broncos said Kleine will “be involved in all aspects of the Broncos’ personnel department, including player evaluation, NFL Draft/free agency preparations and day-to-day football administration.”
Serena Williams posts 1st victory in more than 3 months
Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open.
Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game.
Williams hadn’t won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.
After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska, a French Open semifinalist last year.
