Sports briefs

Wake Forest men’s golf tied for NCAA regional lead

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team did a nice job of bunching its scores in the first round of an NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Club which is located about 80 miles from Seattle, Washington.

The top-seeded Deacons fired a 6-under 278 and is tied for the lead with 25th-ranked San Francisco. Pepperdine is one shot back at 5 under while East Tennessee State and Washington are 4 under.

Alex Fitzpatrick led the way for the Deacons after shooting a 4 under 67 with Parker Gillam shooting 68. Eric Bae shot even par 71 and Mark Power shot 72 with freshman Michael Brennan shooting a 73.

The top five schools after Wednesday’s third round advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona which will be held May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

In the regional in Kinston Springs, Tenn. Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point, shot 1 over 72 and is tied for 29th.

Einstein is playing as one of 10 individuals in the regional with a chance to advance to the NCAA championships but must finish in the top three not on the advancing teams.