Sports events on the air for Monday, Aug. 22

BASEBALL
Little League World Series
1 p.m.: Asia-Pacific region vs. International (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Great Lakes region vs. United States (ESPN)
5 p.m.: International vs. Mexico region (ESPN)
7 p.m.: United States vs. Southwest region (ESPN2)
MLB
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: New York Mets at New York Yankees (MLB)
9:40 p.m.: Miami at Oakland (ESPN+)
11 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)
NFL PRESEASON
8 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Jets (ESPN)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Cremonese at AS Roma (Paramount+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Sampdoria (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Manchester United (Peacock)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Winston-Salem Open, Tennis in the Land or National Bank Championship (Tennis)