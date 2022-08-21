 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Aug. 22

BASEBALL

Little League World Series 

1 p.m.: Asia-Pacific region vs. International (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Great Lakes region vs. United States (ESPN)

5 p.m.: International vs. Mexico region (ESPN)

7 p.m.: United States vs. Southwest region (ESPN2)

MLB 

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: New York Mets at New York Yankees (MLB)

9:40 p.m.: Miami at Oakland (ESPN+)

11 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)

NFL PRESEASON

8 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Jets (ESPN)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Cremonese at AS Roma (Paramount+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Sampdoria (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Manchester United (Peacock)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Winston-Salem Open, Tennis in the Land or National Bank Championship (Tennis)

