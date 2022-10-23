Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 24

COLLEGES
Golf
3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
MLB
4:07 p.m.: Houston at New York Yankees, if necessary (TBS)
8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego, if necessary (FS1)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Orlando at New York (NBA)
10 p.m.: Denver at Portland (NBA)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Chicago at New England (ESPN)
8:15 p.m.: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2)
NHL
7 p.m.: Washington at New Jersey, Dallas at Ottoway (ESPN+)
People are also reading…
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Edmonton (NHL)
8 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Toronto at Vegas (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Carolina at Vancouver (Bally Sports South)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Cremonese (Paramount+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona at Sassuolo (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: Premier, AFC Bournemouth at West Ham United (USA)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors Basel (Tennis)