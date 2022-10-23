 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 24

COLLEGES

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

MLB 

4:07 p.m.: Houston at New York Yankees, if necessary (TBS)

8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego, if necessary (FS1)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: Orlando at New York (NBA)

10 p.m.: Denver at Portland (NBA)

NFL 

8:15 p.m.: Chicago at New England (ESPN)

8:15 p.m.: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2)

NHL 

7 p.m.: Washington at New Jersey, Dallas at Ottoway (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Edmonton (NHL)

8 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Toronto at Vegas (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Carolina at Vancouver (Bally Sports South)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Cremonese (Paramount+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona at Sassuolo (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Premier, AFC Bournemouth at West Ham United (USA)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors Basel (Tennis)

