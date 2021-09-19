Sports events on the air for Monday, Sept. 20

ON THE AIR
7 p.m.: Texas at New York Yankees (MLB)
7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona (Bally Sports South)
10 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland, in progress (MLB)
COLLEGES
Men's soccer
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at George Mason (ESPN+)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay (ESPN)
SOCCER
12:50 p.m.: FIFA World Cup, Serbia vs. United States (FS2)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Udinese (Paramount+)
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Osterman (FS1)
10 p.m. Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Chidester (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Moselle Open, President's Cup or Ostrava Open (Tennis)