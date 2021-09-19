 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Sept. 20
Sports events on the air for Monday, Sept. 20

ON THE AIR

7 p.m.: Texas at New York Yankees (MLB)

7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona (Bally Sports South)

10 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland, in progress (MLB)

COLLEGES

Men's soccer

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at George Mason (ESPN+)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay (ESPN)

SOCCER

12:50 p.m.: FIFA World Cup, Serbia vs. United States (FS2)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Udinese (Paramount+)

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Osterman (FS1)

10 p.m. Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Chidester (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Moselle Open, President's Cup or Ostrava Open (Tennis)

