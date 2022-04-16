 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, April 17

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Food City Dirt Race (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh (ACC)

Softball

11 a.m.: Princeton at Yale (ESPNU)

Noon: Florida State at North Carolina (ACCNX)

Noon: Syracuse at Louisville (ACC)

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia Tech (ACCNX)

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee (SEC)

Women's golf

8:30 a.m.: SEC championship (SEC)

9 a.m.: ACC championship (ACCNX)

Women's lacrosse

Noon: Maryland at Ohio State (Big Ten)

FOOTBALL

Noon: USFL, Houston vs. Michigan (WXII, Peacock)

4 p.m.: USFL, Philadelphia vs. New Orleans (USA)

8 p.m.: USFL, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh (FS1)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (ESPN+)

9:15 a.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage, featured groups and featured holes (ESPN+)

9:30 a.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage, marquee group (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage, featured group and featured hole (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (WFMY)

3 p.m.: PGA, Professional Championship (Golf)

MLB 

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston (MLB)

2:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Houston at Seattle (MLB)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego (ESPN, ESPN2)

NBA PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (TNT)

3:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (WXLV, ESPN3)

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee (TNT)

9 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix (TNT)

NHL 

1 p.m.: Florida at Detroit (ESPN)

5 p.m.: Buffalo at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville (NHL)

6 p.m.: San Jose at Minnesota (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Toronto (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Columbus at Anaheim (ESPN+)

SOCCER

9:15 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Newcastle United (USA)

9:15 a.m.: Premier, Burnley at West Ham United (Peacock)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Arminia Bielefeld (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht at 1. FC Union Berlin, SpVgg Greuther Furth at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Bayer Leverkusen (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: English FA Cup, Crystal Palace at Chelsea (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at New York City FC (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)

6 p.m.: NWSL, OL Reign at Angel City (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)

8:30 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)

News Alert