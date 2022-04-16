Sports events on the air for Sunday, April 17

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Food City Dirt Race (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh (ACC)
Softball
11 a.m.: Princeton at Yale (ESPNU)
Noon: Florida State at North Carolina (ACCNX)
Noon: Syracuse at Louisville (ACC)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Georgia Tech (ACCNX)
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee (SEC)
Women's golf
8:30 a.m.: SEC championship (SEC)
People are also reading…
9 a.m.: ACC championship (ACCNX)
Women's lacrosse
Noon: Maryland at Ohio State (Big Ten)
FOOTBALL
Noon: USFL, Houston vs. Michigan (WXII, Peacock)
4 p.m.: USFL, Philadelphia vs. New Orleans (USA)
8 p.m.: USFL, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh (FS1)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (ESPN+)
9:15 a.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage, featured groups and featured holes (ESPN+)
9:30 a.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage, marquee group (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage, featured group and featured hole (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (WFMY)
3 p.m.: PGA, Professional Championship (Golf)
MLB
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston (MLB)
2:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Houston at Seattle (MLB)
7 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego (ESPN, ESPN2)
NBA PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (TNT)
3:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (WXLV, ESPN3)
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee (TNT)
9 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix (TNT)
NHL
1 p.m.: Florida at Detroit (ESPN)
5 p.m.: Buffalo at Philadelphia (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville (NHL)
6 p.m.: San Jose at Minnesota (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Toronto (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Columbus at Anaheim (ESPN+)
SOCCER
9:15 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Newcastle United (USA)
9:15 a.m.: Premier, Burnley at West Ham United (Peacock)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Arminia Bielefeld (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht at 1. FC Union Berlin, SpVgg Greuther Furth at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Bayer Leverkusen (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: English FA Cup, Crystal Palace at Chelsea (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at New York City FC (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)
6 p.m.: NWSL, OL Reign at Angel City (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)
8:30 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)