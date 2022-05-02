Sports events on the air for Tuesday, May 3

6 p.m.: Liberty at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Charlotte at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Louisville at Vanderbilt (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Dallas Baptist (Bally Sports South)
5 p.m.: Liberty at Virginia Tech (ACC)
11 a.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
3 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets, DH (Bally Sports Southeast)
6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Miami (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Toronto (MLB)
10 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBS)
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston (TNT)
9:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis (TNT)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Florida (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Nashville at Colorado (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Dallas at Calgary (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Villareal (WFMY)
6 a.m.: Madrid Open (Tennis)
8 a.m.: Madrid Open (Bally Sports South)
