Sports events on the air for Tuesday, May 3

COLLEGES

Baseball

6 p.m.: Liberty at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Charlotte at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Vanderbilt (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Dallas Baptist (Bally Sports South)

Softball

5 p.m.: Liberty at Virginia Tech (ACC)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB 

3 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets, DH (Bally Sports Southeast)

6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Miami (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Toronto (MLB)

10 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBS)

NBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston (TNT)

9:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Florida (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Nashville at Colorado (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Dallas at Calgary (ESPN2)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Villareal (WFMY)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Madrid Open (Tennis)

8 a.m.: Madrid Open (Bally Sports South)

