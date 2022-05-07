Sports on the air

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Goodyear 400 (FS1)
BOWLING
1 p.m.: PBA playoffs (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: High Point at N.C. A&T, VMI at UNCG (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at N.C. State, Louisville at Wake Forest, Duke at Pittsburgh (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Georgia (SEC)
Women's lacrosse
Noon: Big Ten, Maryland vs. Rutgers (Big Ten)
Men's lacrosse
Noon: Patriot League, Boston University vs. Army West Point (CBS Sports)
Noon: Ivy League, Yale vs. Pennsylvania (ESPNU)
Softball
Noon: N.C. A&T at Radford, DH (ESPN+)
Noon: Florida State at N.C. State (ACC)
Noon: Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC)
2 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (ACC)
2 p.m.: Missouri at Alabama (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m.: Penn State at Illinois (Big Ten)
4:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota (Big Ten)
NCAA beach volleyball tournament
12:30 p.m.: Teams TBD (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Teams TBD (ESPN2)
GOLF
7 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship (ESPN+)
7:30 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, featured holes (ESPN+)
7:45 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, featured groups (ESPN+)
8 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, marquee group (ESPN+)
8 a.m.: European, British Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, featured hole and featured group (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship (WFMY)
3 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS1)
2 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB
11:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston (WXII, Peacock)
1:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: Detroit at Houston (MLB)
5 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)
MOTORCYCLE RACING
10 a.m.: FIM MX2 (CBS Sports)
11 a.m.: FIM MXGP (CBS Sports)
NBA PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
12:30 p.m.: Carolina at Boston (ESPN, Bally Sports South)
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (TBS)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (TBS)
10 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles (TBS)
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Spezia (Paramount+)
9 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Venezia (Paramount+)
9 a.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Arsenal (USA)
9 a.m.: Premier, Everton at Leicester City, West Ham United at Norwich City (Peacock)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Premier Newcastle United at Manchester City (USA)
11:30 a.m.: Serie A, VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich (ESPN+)
Noon: Serie A, Cagliari at Salernitana (Paramount+)
1:30 p.m.: Serie A, FC Augsburg at RB Leipzig (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Hellas Verona (CBS Sports, ESPN+)
4 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Nashville SC (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at Austin FC (FS1)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Internazionali d'Italia or Madrid Open (Tennis)
12:30 p.m.: Madrid Open (Tennis)
USFL
3 p.m.: Houston vs. New Orleans (WXII)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas (ESPN2)