Sports on the air

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Goodyear 400 (FS1)

BOWLING

1 p.m.: PBA playoffs (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: High Point at N.C. A&T, VMI at UNCG (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: North Carolina at N.C. State, Louisville at Wake Forest, Duke at Pittsburgh (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Georgia (SEC)

Women's lacrosse

Noon: Big Ten, Maryland vs. Rutgers (Big Ten)

Men's lacrosse

Noon: Patriot League, Boston University vs. Army West Point (CBS Sports)

Noon: Ivy League, Yale vs. Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

Softball

Noon: N.C. A&T at Radford, DH (ESPN+)

Noon: Florida State at N.C. State (ACC)

Noon: Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC)

2 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (ACC)

2 p.m.: Missouri at Alabama (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m.: Penn State at Illinois (Big Ten)

4:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota (Big Ten)

NCAA beach volleyball tournament

12:30 p.m.: Teams TBD (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Teams TBD (ESPN2)

GOLF

7 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship (ESPN+)

7:30 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, featured holes (ESPN+)

7:45 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, featured groups (ESPN+)

8 a.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, marquee group (ESPN+)

8 a.m.: European, British Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship, featured hole and featured group (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: PGA, Wells Fargo Championship (WFMY)

3 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS1)

2 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB 

11:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston (WXII, Peacock)

1:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)

2 p.m.: Detroit at Houston (MLB)

5 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)

MOTORCYCLE RACING

10 a.m.: FIM MX2 (CBS Sports)

11 a.m.: FIM MXGP (CBS Sports)

NBA PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

12:30 p.m.: Carolina at Boston (ESPN, Bally Sports South)

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (TBS)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (TBS)

10 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles (TBS)

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Spezia (Paramount+)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Venezia (Paramount+)

9 a.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Arsenal (USA)

9 a.m.: Premier, Everton at Leicester City, West Ham United at Norwich City (Peacock)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Premier Newcastle United at Manchester City (USA)

11:30 a.m.: Serie A, VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich (ESPN+)

Noon: Serie A, Cagliari at Salernitana (Paramount+)

1:30 p.m.: Serie A, FC Augsburg at RB Leipzig (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Hellas Verona (CBS Sports, ESPN+)

4 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Nashville SC (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at Austin FC (FS1)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Internazionali d'Italia or Madrid Open (Tennis)

12:30 p.m.: Madrid Open (Tennis)

USFL

3 p.m.: Houston vs. New Orleans (WXII)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas (ESPN2)

