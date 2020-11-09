 Skip to main content
12-year-old Riley Neal wins points title in debut season in 602 Limited Series
Riley Neal poses with checkered flag after winning on Saturday night at Caraway Speedway.

 John Dell

Riley Neal, a 12-year-old from Walkertown, had an outstanding debut season in the 602 Limited Series as he won the points title.

Neal, who was on three poles, also had four wins this season at Caraway Speedway.

This past weekend he closed the season with another victory at Caraway Speedway.

“He’s gained respect from every veteran at the track,” said his father, Kevin Neal.

What also father was proud about was his race team never had to replace a fender all season.

