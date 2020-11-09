12-year-old Riley Neal wins points title in debut season in 602 Limited Series

Riley Neal, a 12-year-old from Walkertown, had an outstanding debut season in the 602 Limited Series as he won the points title.

Neal, who was on three poles, also had four wins this season at Caraway Speedway.

This past weekend he closed the season with another victory at Caraway Speedway.

“He’s gained respect from every veteran at the track,” said his father, Kevin Neal.

What also father was proud about was his race team never had to replace a fender all season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.