Pete Howard won the Forsyth Senior in 2016. He's among the 80 golfers in the field for this week's tournament which begins on Thursday at Pine Knolls.

 Journal File Photo

A field of 80 golfers will tee off on Thursday at Pine Knolls Golf Club for the 59th Forsyth Senior.

John Nieters, the two-time defending champion, is not in the field after moving to Bermuda Run. Golfers who are 50 and older and live in Forsyth County are eligible to play.

Among those who are playing and are former champions include Arlis Pike (a four-time winner) and Pete Howard, who won the tournament in 2016. Pike’s last two wins in the tournament came in 2014 and ’15.

The final round of the tournament will be on Friday at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club. Several golfers in the field are members at Maple Chase and will be playing on their home course in the final round.

Among those in the field include several who are past winners of the Forsyth Championship. Those in the field who have won the Forsyth Championship before are Chris Logan, Kenny Flynn, Richard Giles and Pike.

