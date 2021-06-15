60th Forsyth Senior: Here are the tee-times for this week's tournament at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase

Harrison Rutter, the defending champion in the Forsyth Senior Championship, is among the 63 golfers in the field for this year’s tournament.
The 60th edition of the tournament will begin on Thursday at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.
The 36-hole tournament will conclude on Friday at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
Here are the tee-times for Thursday’s first round:
60th Forsyth Senior Championship
Pine Knolls Golf Club
7:30 a.m. - Joe Crocker, Carlton Hampton, Mart Hartson, Joe Sumpter
7:40 - Ralph Harkness, Rick Bright, Jon Southern, Tim Tuttle
7:50 - Wil Pulliam, Dick McKaughn, Ron Hailey, Jay Smith
8 a.m. - Thomas Eustice, Sammy Evans, Hugh Quinn, Richard Giles
8:10 - Greg Blakely, Robert Poole, C.T. Sams, Tim Carter
8:20 - Bobby Shore, Gerald Edwards, Danny Tutterow, Michael Sweeney
8:30 - Mark Marion, Chris Martin, Larry Kiger, Jim Kemerling
8:40 - Mark Robson, Gregor Howard, Tim Hardy, Todd Brown
8:50 - Lee Noble, Sonny Kiger, Michael Kindley, Flagge Stanfield
9 a.m. - Larry Bridges, Kevin Logan, John Hampton, Chris Ingram
9:10 - Pete Howard, Lance Link, Joey Howard, Chris Logan
9:20 - Russ Patterson, Harrison Rutter, Dewayne Blakely, Brad Helms
9:30 - Randy Beeson, Arlis Pike, Kenny Hurst
9:40 - James Blackburn, Michael Ford, Larry Wise, Steven Blakely
9:50 - Tony McGuire, Randy Yates, Bob Stoltz, Richard Thomas
10 a.m. - Gordon Caviness, Larry Stephenson, Jim Blaylock, John Welch
