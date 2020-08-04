The 73rd Forsyth Championship won’t have a large field this week, but that’s been a trend the last few years.
Around 70 golfers will tee it up Friday in the first round at Reynolds Park in one of the longest-running local tournaments in the area. The tournament is open to residents of Forsyth County who are 18 or older, but this year’s field is the smallest in the last 25 years.
“We think a lot of it has to do with the pandemic and I know I’ve talked to a few who decided to not play but indicated they will likely play next year,” said Katie Thomas of the Winston-Salem Parks & Recreation Department.
The Parks & Recreation Department sponsors three tournaments each summer but because of the pandemic all three were pushed to this month. The Forsyth Junior and Forsyth Senior will also be played later in August.
After Friday’s round at Reynolds Park, the tournament moves to Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville on Saturday with Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
While other sports shut down for the better part of five months because of COVID-19, golf in the state of North Carolina remained viable. With plenty of social distancing and other protocols in place such as tee times being spread out, local courses have been busy.
Mark Hartis, a retired head pro at Reynolds Park, is helping with the tournament this week. He says Reynolds Park has seen a lot of new golfers since the pandemic hit, but that hasn’t translated into tournament golfers.
“It’s been good to see a lot of families coming out with kids and it's great to see them taking up the game,” Hartis said about Reynolds Park, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this summer.
Hartis said he’s not surprised that there aren’t as many golfers in this year’s field. Last year there were 87 golfers in the field. Stuart Fuller, who was playing in his first Forsyth Championship, won last year’s tournament but he’s not in the field this year. Dan Walters, the 2018 champion, is also not in the field.
Brandon Einstein, who has placed in the top five twice, is in the field this year as is his father, Greg, who also finished in the top five last year. Brandon Einstein is a redshirt sophomore at High Point University.
Among the past champions who are in the field are Jeremy Ray (2012), Kenny Flynn (2000 and 2011), Arlis Pike (1990, ’92 and ’95) and Chris Logan (1997, ’01 and ’05).
