74th Forsyth Championship will tee off on Friday at Reynolds Park Golf Course

There will be 59 golfers, the smallest field in the last 25 years or so, who will play in this week’s 74th Forsyth Championship.

The first round will be Friday at Reynolds Park with the second round at Pine Knolls Golf Club on Saturday and the final round will be on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Brandon Einstein is the defending champion but he’s not in the field.

The former champions in the field are Arlis Pike, Chris Logan, Jeremy Ray and Kenny Flynn.

Also in the field are recent Forsyth Junior winners Sam Haggas and Mason Beshears, who has won the last two Forsyth Juniors.

Kevin Logan, who won the Forsyth Seniors earlier this summer, is also in the field.

