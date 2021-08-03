74th Forsyth Championship will tee off on Friday at Reynolds Park Golf Course

There will be 59 golfers, the smallest field in the last 25 years or so, who will play in this week’s 74th Forsyth Championship.
The first round will be Friday at Reynolds Park with the second round at Pine Knolls Golf Club on Saturday and the final round will be on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
Brandon Einstein is the defending champion but he’s not in the field.
The former champions in the field are Arlis Pike, Chris Logan, Jeremy Ray and Kenny Flynn.
Also in the field are recent Forsyth Junior winners Sam Haggas and Mason Beshears, who has won the last two Forsyth Juniors.
Kevin Logan, who won the Forsyth Seniors earlier this summer, is also in the field.
Friday's Tee-Times
74th Forsyth Championship
Friday's tee times
Reynolds Park Golf Course
No. 1 tee: Noon - Mason Beshears, Germane Crowell, Sam Haggas, Paul Yamane; 12:10 - Dewayne Blakely, Brad Helms, Russ Patterson; 12:20 - Joey Howard, Pete Howard, Lance Link, Chris Logan; 12:30 - Greg Einstein, John Hampton, Chris Ingram, Kevin Logan; 12:40 - Justin Franklin, Avery Papalia, Jeremy Ray, Zach Sheets; 12:50 - Danny Frye, Kenny Flynn, Brad Kiger, Keith McElrath; 1 p.m. - John Hodges, Steve Pegg, Randy Beeson, Arlis Pike.
No. 10 tee: Noon - Sammy Evans, Sonny Kiger, Tyler Kolbe, Ryan McMahon; 12:10 - Ben Burkhalter, Brian Ingram, Michael Robb, John Thompson; 12:20 - Logan Robbins, Brandon Sheng, Isaiah Trollinger, Brian Wood; 12:30 - Steven Blakely, Jim Blaylock, Joe Crocker, Ralph Harkness; 12:40 - Andrew Danley, Aaron King, Larry Lunsford, Van Sinclair; 12:50 - Gerald Edwards, Terrance Newsome, Darin Shiflett, Booster Thomas; 1 p.m. - Brandon Hughes, Wes Jenkins, Brad Smith, David Teague; 1:10 - Trevor Blevins, Tate Coleman, Tom Coleman, Logan Crawford
Past Forsyth Championship winners
Year: Winner
2020: Brandon Einstein
2019: Stuart Fuller
2018: Dan Walters
2017: Uly Grisette
2016: Josh Nichols
2015: Josh Nichols
2014: Chandler White
2013: Chris Cassetta
2012: Jeremy Ray
2011: Kenny Flynn
2010: Chris Cassetta
2009: Uly Grisette
2008: Uly Grisette
2007: Richard Giles
2006: Mark Kriston
2005: Chris Logan
2004: Robert Wooten
2003: John Kelley
2002: Jason Harris
2001: Chris Logan
2000: Kenny Flynn
1999: Tim Saylor
1998: Eric Lawhon
1997: Chris Logan
1996: Tim Saylor
1995: Arlis Pike
1994: Tim Saylor
1993: Marty Griffin
1992: Arlis Pike
1991: Walter Hall
1990: Arlis Pike
1989: Chris Cooper
1988: Claude Lawhon
1987: Lester Kimber
1986: David Roper
1985: Lester Kimber
1984: Walter Hall
1983: Ron Morgan
1982: Walter Hall
1981: Walter Hall
1980: Lester Kimber
1979: Lester Kimber
1978: Ron Morgan
1977: Tommy Sparks
1976: Kevin King
1975: Bob Clark
1974: Bob Cornish
1973: Freddy Einstein
1972: Morris Weisner
1971: Ron Morgan
1970: Walter Hall
1969: Walter Hall
1968: Leonard Thompson
1967: Jerry Norman
1966: Joe Johnson
1965: Charles Martin
1964: Charles Finwall
1963: Bob Galloway
1962: Bob Galloway
1961: Cotton Tatum
1960: Bob Galloway
1959: Bob Galloway
1958: Gus Poindexter
1957: Bill Tise
1956: A.G. Wright
1955: Jim Ferree
1954: Jim Ferree
1953: Joe Bullins
1952: Joe Correll
1951: Stub Sapp
1950: Bailey Glenn
1949: Bailey Glenn
1948: Ed Bullock
Most Titles
Six: Walter Hall
Four: Lester Kimber, Bob Galloway
Three: Chris Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor, Uly Grisette
