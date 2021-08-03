 Skip to main content
74th Forsyth Championship will tee off on Friday at Reynolds Park Golf Course
There will be 59 golfers, the smallest field in the last 25 years or so, who will play in this week’s 74th Forsyth Championship.

The first round will be Friday at Reynolds Park with the second round at Pine Knolls Golf Club on Saturday and the final round will be on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Brandon Einstein is the defending champion but he’s not in the field.

The former champions in the field are Arlis Pike, Chris Logan, Jeremy Ray and Kenny Flynn.

Also in the field are recent Forsyth Junior winners Sam Haggas and Mason Beshears, who has won the last two Forsyth Juniors.

Kevin Logan, who won the Forsyth Seniors earlier this summer, is also in the field.

Friday's Tee-Times

74th Forsyth Championship

Friday's tee times

Reynolds Park Golf Course

No. 1 tee: Noon - Mason Beshears, Germane Crowell, Sam Haggas, Paul Yamane; 12:10 - Dewayne Blakely, Brad Helms, Russ Patterson; 12:20 - Joey Howard, Pete Howard, Lance Link, Chris Logan; 12:30 - Greg Einstein, John Hampton, Chris Ingram, Kevin Logan; 12:40 - Justin Franklin, Avery Papalia, Jeremy Ray, Zach Sheets; 12:50 - Danny Frye, Kenny Flynn, Brad Kiger, Keith McElrath; 1 p.m. - John Hodges, Steve Pegg, Randy Beeson, Arlis Pike.

No. 10 tee: Noon - Sammy Evans, Sonny Kiger, Tyler Kolbe, Ryan McMahon; 12:10 - Ben Burkhalter, Brian Ingram, Michael Robb, John Thompson; 12:20 - Logan Robbins, Brandon Sheng, Isaiah Trollinger, Brian Wood; 12:30 - Steven Blakely, Jim Blaylock, Joe Crocker, Ralph Harkness; 12:40 - Andrew Danley, Aaron King, Larry Lunsford, Van Sinclair; 12:50 - Gerald Edwards, Terrance Newsome, Darin Shiflett, Booster Thomas; 1 p.m. - Brandon Hughes, Wes Jenkins, Brad Smith, David Teague; 1:10 - Trevor Blevins, Tate Coleman, Tom Coleman, Logan Crawford

Past Forsyth Championship winners

Year: Winner

2020: Brandon Einstein

2019: Stuart Fuller

2018: Dan Walters

2017: Uly Grisette

2016: Josh Nichols

2015: Josh Nichols

2014: Chandler White

2013: Chris Cassetta

2012: Jeremy Ray

2011: Kenny Flynn

2010: Chris Cassetta

2009: Uly Grisette

2008: Uly Grisette

2007: Richard Giles

2006: Mark Kriston

2005: Chris Logan

2004: Robert Wooten

2003: John Kelley

2002: Jason Harris

2001: Chris Logan

2000: Kenny Flynn

1999: Tim Saylor

1998: Eric Lawhon

1997: Chris Logan

1996: Tim Saylor

1995: Arlis Pike

1994: Tim Saylor

1993: Marty Griffin

1992: Arlis Pike

1991: Walter Hall

1990: Arlis Pike

1989: Chris Cooper

1988: Claude Lawhon

1987: Lester Kimber

1986: David Roper

1985: Lester Kimber

1984: Walter Hall

1983: Ron Morgan

1982: Walter Hall

1981: Walter Hall

1980: Lester Kimber

1979: Lester Kimber

1978: Ron Morgan

1977: Tommy Sparks

1976: Kevin King

1975: Bob Clark

1974: Bob Cornish

1973: Freddy Einstein

1972: Morris Weisner

1971: Ron Morgan

1970: Walter Hall

1969: Walter Hall

1968: Leonard Thompson

1967: Jerry Norman

1966: Joe Johnson

1965: Charles Martin

1964: Charles Finwall

1963: Bob Galloway

1962: Bob Galloway

1961: Cotton Tatum

1960: Bob Galloway

1959: Bob Galloway

1958: Gus Poindexter

1957: Bill Tise

1956: A.G. Wright

1955: Jim Ferree

1954: Jim Ferree

1953: Joe Bullins

1952: Joe Correll

1951: Stub Sapp

1950: Bailey Glenn

1949: Bailey Glenn

1948: Ed Bullock

Most Titles

Six: Walter Hall

Four: Lester Kimber, Bob Galloway

Three: Chris Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor, Uly Grisette

