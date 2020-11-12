A dull roar: Masters is way too quiet without its spectators

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s not the soundtrack of the Masters, but it will have to do.
There were no roars on Thursday, only the humming of the state-of-the-art SubAir system that sucks moisture out of the greens at Augusta National Golf Club. The system had to work overtime after all the rain that fell on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
With no spectators allowed, it was up to around 100 journalists, Augusta National members and about 120 volunteers to make any sort of noise. It was a weird, eerie feeling as the first round of the Masters looked more like a member-guest tournament minus the golf carts.
It was quiet, too quiet, and it was tough to even know where to stand for this veteran reporter. This is my 23rd year covering the Masters, with my first one in 1998 when Mark O’Meara won.
Charlie got his golden ticket to be inside the Chocolate Factory, but this was way better on Thursday getting a chance to roam around freely at the historic course.
Early-morning viewing
One tradition that wasn’t going to be canceled was the opening ceremonial tee shots by 80-year-old Jack Nicklaus and 85-year-old Gary Player. It was still pretty dark when I arrived at the first tee but was able to stand 15 feet away and watch them both hit their drives.
“I hit it on the toe a little bit,” Nicklaus told Player after hitting his drive.
One of the coolest parts was seeing Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara, in the white caddie suit. She had to be talked into it, but Nicklaus said, “I think she actually liked it.”
About 150 people gathered around the first tee to watch, but in other years fans are lined down the first fairway with estimates of 4,000 to 8,000 usually showing up for the early-morning tradition.
Wide-open spaces
Augusta National never seemed so big with no bleachers, no ropes and just a few towers for CBS cameras.
Those in attendance could get really close to tee boxes and greens, and hearing a caddie and player discuss strategy was easy. Subtle lines painted around the course showed us few who were watching how far we could go.
After a storm came through about 30 minutes after the ceremonial first tee balls were hit, a delay of nearly three hours followed. But once play started back up, I set up at Amen Corner about 25 feet from the tee box on No. 12. For those who know that area, that's still one of the coolest places to watch the tournament.
In watching eight threesomes come through, the only sounds were the crack of the club onto the ball and a few occasional “good shots” from golfers.
At one point, Joe LaCava, who is Tiger Woods’ caddie, asked a sportswriter standing nearby if the group on the 13th tee had hit. Woods didn’t want to begin his pre-shot routine if they hadn’t teed off.
In a normal year, Amen Corner is swirling with activity and there's a buzz of excitement that fills the air. The temporary bleachers are packed with a waiting line. Not on this Thursday.
Still a few followers
Because golfers are playing in threesomes and starting on the the first and 10th tees because of less daylight, it was much easier to venture from golfer to golfer.
While watching the groups come through on No. 12, plenty of photographers followed Woods and others such as Bryson DeChambeau. It was interesting to see that DeChambeau had about 30 to 40 people following his threesome.
After leaving Amen Corner, walking around to see others was easy.
DeChambeau pounding a couple of drives was a must-see. On No. 4 he came up just 20 yards short of the par-4, and on No. 6 he pounded another one. His ball sounds just a little different coming off the club, and it’s amazing how fast his drives get airborne.
Missing spectators is a big deal
I wasn’t going to see anybody dropping a loved one's ashes at Amen Corner as I did a few years ago.
Usually a rope stops fans from going any further between No. 12 and 13.
It was there that I watched a fan casually spread what appeared to be ashes very quietly while standing next to a security guard. The guy wasn’t smoking a cigar, either, but it's one of those memories that has stuck with me.
Also walking around with golfers were their spouses or girlfriends. The golfers were also allowed a coach or an agent.
Behind No. 3 tee box, I watched an agent or coach jump into the woods to check his phone. That is definitely not allowed at the Masters, but he got away with it.
The rules for journalists every year are no cell phones out on the course, and this year masks had to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking. I didn’t see many folks without masks on other than golfers and their caddies, and even some caddies wore masks during play.
I kept waiting to get the tap on the shoulder that it was time to leave, but it never came.
Afternoon soundtrack was the same
It’s hard to believe that Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy teed off late in the afternoon on the first hole with about 15 people watching. Johnson hit his drive perfectly, and there wasn’t one clap from anybody.
Phil Mickelson also drew little attention as he teed off.
While the PGA Tour pros are used to playing tournaments without fans, this still felt different because the roars are so ingrained in the history of the previous 83 Masters.
While it was a bonus to watch a lot of golf with hardly anybody there, it wasn’t the same.
