A dull roar: Masters is way too quiet without its spectators

Usually a rope stops fans from going any further between No. 12 and 13.

It was there that I watched a fan casually spread what appeared to be ashes very quietly while standing next to a security guard. The guy wasn’t smoking a cigar, either, but it's one of those memories that has stuck with me.

Also walking around with golfers were their spouses or girlfriends. The golfers were also allowed a coach or an agent.

Behind No. 3 tee box, I watched an agent or coach jump into the woods to check his phone. That is definitely not allowed at the Masters, but he got away with it.

The rules for journalists every year are no cell phones out on the course, and this year masks had to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking. I didn’t see many folks without masks on other than golfers and their caddies, and even some caddies wore masks during play.

I kept waiting to get the tap on the shoulder that it was time to leave, but it never came.

Afternoon soundtrack was the same

It’s hard to believe that Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy teed off late in the afternoon on the first hole with about 15 people watching. Johnson hit his drive perfectly, and there wasn’t one clap from anybody.