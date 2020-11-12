 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A dull roar: Masters is way too quiet without its spectators
0 comments

A dull roar: Masters is way too quiet without its spectators

{{featured_button_text}}
Masters Golf justine reed

Two spectators watch Paul Casey and Patrick Reed on the eighth green during the first round of the Masters. The spectator to the right is Reed's wife, Justine.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s not the soundtrack of the Masters, but it will have to do.

There were no roars on Thursday, only the humming of the state-of-the-art SubAir system that sucks moisture out of the greens at Augusta National Golf Club. The system had to work overtime after all the rain that fell on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

With no spectators allowed, it was up to around 100 journalists, Augusta National members and about 120 volunteers to make any sort of noise. It was a weird, eerie feeling as the first round of the Masters looked more like a member-guest tournament minus the golf carts.

Masters Golf first tee

Matt Kuchar teeing off on the first hole before a sparse contingent of spectators.

It was quiet, too quiet, and it was tough to even know where to stand for this veteran reporter. This is my 23rd year covering the Masters, with my first one in 1998 when Mark O’Meara won.

Charlie got his golden ticket to be inside the Chocolate Factory, but this was way better on Thursday getting a chance to roam around freely at the historic course.

Early-morning viewing

One tradition that wasn’t going to be canceled was the opening ceremonial tee shots by 80-year-old Jack Nicklaus and 85-year-old Gary Player. It was still pretty dark when I arrived at the first tee but was able to stand 15 feet away and watch them both hit their drives.

“I hit it on the toe a little bit,” Nicklaus told Player after hitting his drive.

Masters Golf nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus after hitting a ceremonial first ball.
Masters Golf player

Gary Player hitting a ceremonial first ball before the first round.

One of the coolest parts was seeing Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara, in the white caddie suit. She had to be talked into it, but Nicklaus said, “I think she actually liked it.”

About 150 people gathered around the first tee to watch, but in other years fans are lined down the first fairway with estimates of 4,000 to 8,000 usually showing up for the early-morning tradition.

Wide-open spaces 

Masters Golf matsuyama 8

Hideki Matsuyama teeing off at the eighth hole.

Augusta National never seemed so big with no bleachers, no ropes and just a few towers for CBS cameras.

Those in attendance could get really close to tee boxes and greens, and hearing a caddie and player discuss strategy was easy. Subtle lines painted around the course showed us few who were watching how far we could go.

After a storm came through about 30 minutes after the ceremonial first tee balls were hit, a delay of nearly three hours followed. But once play started back up, I set up at Amen Corner about 25 feet from the tee box on No. 12. For those who know that area, that's still one of the coolest places to watch the tournament.

Masters Golf woods 12

Golfers and caddies watching Tiger Woods tee off on No. 12 in Amen Corner.

In watching eight threesomes come through, the only sounds were the crack of the club onto the ball and a few occasional “good shots” from golfers.

At one point, Joe LaCava, who is Tiger Woods’ caddie, asked a sportswriter standing nearby if the group on the 13th tee had hit. Woods didn’t want to begin his pre-shot routine if they hadn’t teed off.

In a normal year, Amen Corner is swirling with activity and there's a buzz of excitement that fills the air. The temporary bleachers are packed with a waiting line. Not on this Thursday.

Still a few followers

Because golfers are playing in threesomes and starting on the the first and 10th tees because of less daylight, it was much easier to venture from golfer to golfer.

While watching the groups come through on No. 12, plenty of photographers followed Woods and others such as Bryson DeChambeau. It was interesting to see that DeChambeau had about 30 to 40 people following his threesome.

After leaving Amen Corner, walking around to see others was easy.

Masters Golf dechambeau

Bryson DeChambeau teeing off on No. 3.

DeChambeau pounding a couple of drives was a must-see. On No. 4 he came up just 20 yards short of the par-4, and on No. 6 he pounded another one. His ball sounds just a little different coming off the club, and it’s amazing how fast his drives get airborne.

Missing spectators is a big deal

I wasn’t going to see anybody dropping a loved one's ashes at Amen Corner as I did a few years ago.

Usually a rope stops fans from going any further between No. 12 and 13.

It was there that I watched a fan casually spread what appeared to be ashes very quietly while standing next to a security guard. The guy wasn’t smoking a cigar, either, but it's one of those memories that has stuck with me.

Masters Golf mickelson

Phil Mickelson walking to the eighth tee box with his wife, Amy.

Also walking around with golfers were their spouses or girlfriends. The golfers were also allowed a coach or an agent.

Behind No. 3 tee box, I watched an agent or coach jump into the woods to check his phone. That is definitely not allowed at the Masters, but he got away with it.

The rules for journalists every year are no cell phones out on the course, and this year masks had to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking. I didn’t see many folks without masks on other than golfers and their caddies, and even some caddies wore masks during play.

I kept waiting to get the tap on the shoulder that it was time to leave, but it never came.

Afternoon soundtrack was the same

It’s hard to believe that Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy teed off late in the afternoon on the first hole with about 15 people watching. Johnson hit his drive perfectly, and there wasn’t one clap from anybody.

Phil Mickelson also drew little attention as he teed off.

While the PGA Tour pros are used to playing tournaments without fans, this still felt different because the roars are so ingrained in the history of the previous 83 Masters.

While it was a bonus to watch a lot of golf with hardly anybody there, it wasn’t the same.

Masters Golf casey

The drive at No. 18, without spectators, looks a little less narrow for Paul Casey.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

What they're saying

Webb Simpson

“I chipped in on No. 1, no claps. Normally, there would be a nice roar. On 2 (where he made eagle) would have been a nice roar. But we were just talking out there. It's so nice and we're so thankful to be here. You know, it's not the normal Masters that we're used to, but still way better than not having one.”

Charles Howell

“Listen, this is Augusta National. There are no bad days out here, and without the grandstands, without all that, people can see and appreciate it. There's different angles and different layouts and different ways you can play a hole now. Yeah, there are no bad days here.”

Larry Mize

“You know, it's really weird. I knew it was going to be weird. The fans are such a big part of this place. To not have any roars out there today and no patrons, no fans, it is different, but it's still special.”

Louis Oosthuizen

“We hit great shots considering there was no one cheering us on. That was the weirdest thing. You know, we got used to it through the practice rounds, different lines off tees where you could actually see a little more.”

Tiger Woods

“It’s a much different atmosphere with no patrons. The electricity just isn’t there. There are so many uphill shots and with no fans you just don’t know where the ball ends up.”

How to follow The Masters

Friday

7:30 a.m.: Resumption of Round 1 (ESPN)

7:30 a.m.: Amen Corner, featured groups, holes 4-6, holes 15-16 (ESPN+, Masters.com, CBSSports.com)

1 p.m.: Round 2 (ESPN)

Saturday

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Featured groups (ESPN+, Masters.com)

10:10 a.m.-3:45 p.m.: Amen Corner (ESPN+, Masters.com)

10:45 a.m.-4 p.m.: Holes 4-6 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

11:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m.: Holes 15-16 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

1-5 p.m.: Round 3 (WFMY)

Sunday

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Featured groups (ESPN+, Masters.com)

8:10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Amen Corner (ESPN+, Masters.com)

8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.: Holes 4-6 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Holes 15-16 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Round 4 (WFMY)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News