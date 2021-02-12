A lasting memory of 'Ms. Clara'

In April 2005, the assignment was to go talk with Clara Gaines about her late husband, Clarence, who had just died at age 81.

It was a Monday, and I had both of our children, who were ages 2½ and 6 weeks old. My wife was working and a babysitter couldn't be found, so they both went with me to the Gaines' house on Big House Gaines Boulevard not far from Winston-Salem State.

I needed to talk with Clara to get more insight on her legendary husband, to whom she had been married for 55 years.

To say I was nervous going into their house with two young children was an understatement. But Clara understood my plight and welcomed us with open arms.

In fact, our son who was in the car seat as I carried him into their house ended up in Clara's arms.

"I'm holding that baby while you and I talk," she said.

And that's exactly what happened. She was eloquent with her answers and loved holding our son while I asked questions.

It's funny what we remember, but that day couldn't have been easy for Clara after losing the love of her life. But she made me, and our two children, as comfortable as possible.