ACC-Big Ten Challenge men's matchups announced

The pairings for this year's 14 ACC-Big Ten Challenge men's basketball games has been announced by the conferences, and all of the Big Four schools are participating.
Here are the matchups (times and TV on the ESPN networks to be announced):
MONDAY, NOV. 29
Iowa at Virginia
Notre Dame at Illinois
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
Duke at Ohio State
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Clemson at Rutgers
Florida State at Purdue
Minnesota at Pittsburgh
Indiana at Syracuse
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
Michigan at North Carolina
Nebraska at N.C. State
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Michigan State
Miami at Penn State
Virginia Tech at Maryland
