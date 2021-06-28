 Skip to main content
ACC-Big Ten Challenge men's matchups announced
The pairings for this year's 14 ACC-Big Ten Challenge men's basketball games has been announced by the conferences, and all of the Big Four schools are participating.

Here are the matchups (times and TV on the ESPN networks to be announced):

MONDAY, NOV. 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Duke at Ohio State

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Clemson at Rutgers

Florida State at Purdue

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Indiana at Syracuse

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

Michigan at North Carolina

Nebraska at N.C. State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Michigan State

Miami at Penn State

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

