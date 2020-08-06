acc logo blue 091619

The ACC has announced the revised football schedules for the 2020 season.

The lineups for North Carolina's four ACC teams:

Duke

Sept. 12: At Notre Dame

Sept. 19: Boston College

Oct. 3: Virginia Tech

Oct. 10: At Syracuse

Oct. 17: At N.C. State

Oct. 31: Charlotte

Nov. 7: North Carolina

Nov. 14: At Virginia

Nov. 21: Wake Forest

Nov. 28: At Georgia Tech

Dec. 5: Florida State

North Carolina

Sept. 12: Syracuse

Sept. 19: Non-conference game TBA

Oct. 3: At Boston College

Oct. 10: Virginia Tech

Oct. 17: At Florida State

Oct. 24: N.C. State

Oct. 31: At Virginia

Nov. 7: At Duke

Nov. 14: Wake Forest

Nov. 27: Notre Dame

Dec. 5: At Miami

N.C. State

Sept. 12: At Virginia Tech

Sept. 19: Wake Forest

Oct. 3: At Pitt

Oct. 10: At Virginia

Oct. 17: Duke

Oct. 24: At North Carolina

Nov. 6: Miami

Nov. 14: Florida State

Nov. 21: Liberty

Nov. 28: At Syracuse

Dec. 5: Georgia Tech

Wake Forest

Sept. 12: Clemson

Sept. 19: At N.C. State

Sept. 26: Notre Dame (Charlotte)

Oct. 9: Old Dominion

Oct. 17: Virginia

Oct. 24: Virginia Tech

Oct. 31: At Syracuse

Nov. 14: At North Carolina

Nov. 21: At Duke

Nov. 28: Miami

Dec. 5: At Louisville

