The ACC has announced the revised football schedules for the 2020 season.
The lineups for North Carolina's four ACC teams:
Duke
Sept. 12: At Notre Dame
Sept. 19: Boston College
Oct. 3: Virginia Tech
Oct. 10: At Syracuse
Oct. 17: At N.C. State
Oct. 31: Charlotte
Nov. 7: North Carolina
Nov. 14: At Virginia
Nov. 21: Wake Forest
Nov. 28: At Georgia Tech
Dec. 5: Florida State
North Carolina
Sept. 12: Syracuse
Sept. 19: Non-conference game TBA
Oct. 3: At Boston College
Oct. 10: Virginia Tech
Oct. 17: At Florida State
Oct. 24: N.C. State
Oct. 31: At Virginia
Nov. 7: At Duke
Nov. 14: Wake Forest
Nov. 27: Notre Dame
Dec. 5: At Miami
N.C. State
Sept. 12: At Virginia Tech
Sept. 19: Wake Forest
Oct. 3: At Pitt
Oct. 10: At Virginia
Oct. 17: Duke
Oct. 24: At North Carolina
Nov. 6: Miami
Nov. 14: Florida State
Nov. 21: Liberty
Nov. 28: At Syracuse
Dec. 5: Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Sept. 12: Clemson
Sept. 19: At N.C. State
Sept. 26: Notre Dame (Charlotte)
Oct. 9: Old Dominion
Oct. 17: Virginia
Oct. 24: Virginia Tech
Oct. 31: At Syracuse
Nov. 14: At North Carolina
Nov. 21: At Duke
Nov. 28: Miami
Dec. 5: At Louisville
