ACC postpones slew of basketball games

Hours after No. 20 Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out Saturday against No. 18 Florida State after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.

Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Krzyzewski wasn't in the Blue Devils' travel party. Krzyzewski didn't travel with the team to Tallahassee.

The ACC said the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.

The conference also announced that the women’s basketball game featuring Florida State at Wake Forest scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Florida State women’s program.

Saturday's scheduled men's basketball game between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech has been postponed because a Virginia staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The conference announced the postponement on Friday, saying the positive test led to quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia program.

This is the second time COVID-19 has led to a disruption in Virginia's schedule. The most recent national champions halted activities for 10 days last month, leading to three games being postponed and one being canceled.