Aggie pride: N.C. A&T begins practice as it enters a new era in the Big South Conference

There are plenty of unknowns as N.C. A&T heads into its initial season in the Big South Conference.

The Aggies, who have dominated the MEAC and are the four-time defending champions of the conference they left behind, will open practice on Friday afternoon. Coach Sam Washington has had a smooth transition his first two years taking over for the retired Rod Broadway.

Now comes a different challenge in a different conference.

The Aggies will have 25 practices before their opener on Sept. 4 at Furman.

“My concern is the fact that we have not played in two years,” Washington said about COVID-19 shutting down the 2020 season before it even began. “Just the tackling alone is a concern because doing drills with the tackling dummy isn’t the same as a one-on-one open field tackle in a game.”

Getting his players into football shape will take a little more time than usual, but Washington pointed out that a lot of other schools are in the same boat.

Here are five things to know heading into Friday's first practice.

1. Most everything is new