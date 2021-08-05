Aggie pride: N.C. A&T begins practice as it enters a new era in the Big South Conference

There are plenty of unknowns as N.C. A&T heads into its initial season in the Big South Conference.
The Aggies, who have dominated the MEAC and are the four-time defending champions of the conference they left behind, will open practice on Friday afternoon. Coach Sam Washington has had a smooth transition his first two years taking over for the retired Rod Broadway.
Now comes a different challenge in a different conference.
The Aggies will have 25 practices before their opener on Sept. 4 at Furman.
“My concern is the fact that we have not played in two years,” Washington said about COVID-19 shutting down the 2020 season before it even began. “Just the tackling alone is a concern because doing drills with the tackling dummy isn’t the same as a one-on-one open field tackle in a game.”
Getting his players into football shape will take a little more time than usual, but Washington pointed out that a lot of other schools are in the same boat.
Here are five things to know heading into Friday's first practice.
1. Most everything is new
The comfortable feeling of being in the MEAC won’t mean anything in a new conference. There are new schools to play against and plenty of things to learn about the Big South. As for the Aggies being picked third in the preseason poll, Washington was diplomatic. The Aggies were picked third behind Monmouth and Kennesaw State, who were each in the FCS playoffs in 2019. “We don’t put a whole lot into it because at this time of the year everybody thinks they can win,” said Washington who is 19-5 in two seasons as head coach with two Celebration Bowl wins. “We know what we look like on paper and it’s a matter of going out on the field and playing some games.”
2. Keep an eye on Jah-Maine Martin
The Aggies probably should have had more players on the preseason All-Big South team but when you are the new kid on the block those things happen. One player who did make it was Martin, a senior running back who is 12th on the all-time rushing list in school history with 2,102 yards. In 2019 he led the nation with 7.7 yards a carry and his 23 total touchdowns set a school record. “We really anticipate him having a very good year,” Washington said. “And based on the work he put in the last six months or even the last year has been amazing.”
3. Still some familiar opponents
There aren’t a lot of recognizable schools on A&T’s roster, especially since they don’t play Campbell this season. That’s the only league school that the Aggies won’t play in 2021. The Aggies will play at Duke in a nonconference game and also will play rival N.C. Central in Greensboro and a road nonconference game against S.C. State. The Aggies will also play Robert Morris in Greensboro in a battle of first-year programs in the Big South. “Robert Morris is also making its debut in the conference so we’re looking forward to playing these schools that we haven’t played before,” Washington said. The Aggies will be playing Furman, Robert Morris, North Alabama, Kennesaw State and Monmouth for the first time.
4. Depth and experience is there
It was a long time to wait to play games again because of COVID-19 but the Aggies have 13 seniors back out of the 14 who could have returned. “We’ve been blessed with that,” Washington said about a core of returning players who stayed around. “We are quite pleased with that and we’ll have a lot of guys with experience really at each position.”
5. Jalen Fowler is starting QB for now
Even though the Aggies didn’t play in 2020 Jalen Fowler would have been the starting quarterback. He’ll now get his chance in 2021 after playing in seven games in 2019 (seven games, 18 of 31 passing for 262 yards and three TD passes). “(Fowler) won it outright but there is still some more competition,” Washington said. “And hopefully Kingsley Ifedi will push him and either make him better or take over the job.”
