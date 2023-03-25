For as long as 11-year-old Noah Evans has been able to play sports, and he plays a lot of them, his older brother, Aidan, can’t be out there with him. But at the 28th edition of the St. Leo 5K road race Saturday morning it was the closest the Evans brothers could come to being in the same event.

Thanks to the wonderful organization called Ainsley’s Angels, 13-year-old Aidan could be in the race even though he’s a quadriplegic who also has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

“To see Aidan’s expression and the joy he has when he’s out there getting pushed isn’t something we ever take for granted,” said Noah and Aidan’s mom, Erin. “And to know Noah is running in the race as well is heartwarming.”

The Angels, who are made up of volunteer runners, aren’t running for themselves but are running for others who can’t.

Pushing Aidan through the wet 5K (3.1 miles) course through the Buena Vista neighborhood was J.K. Curry, who is a professor at Wake Forest in the theater and dance department. Curry, who is also a neighbor of Erin and Chris Evans, has pushed Aidan in several road races in the last few years.

She loves the fact that it allows Aidan to at least feel the excitement of going through a race.

“He’s pretty low key today,” Curry said about mile two as the race rolled on with more than 400 runners.

Erin says that Aidan’s favorite race is the Moonlight Madness run downtown that’s usually in mid-September

“It’s funny but we can’t figure out why he likes the night races so much,” Erin said. “We can tell because of his smile how excited he gets. It really is in invigorating for him.”

Lauren Bruce, who is the local ambassador for the Triad section of Ainsley’s Angels, says every race day is a big deal. And Saturday morning, despite some early rain, it was another good race as 10 specially-made road chairs were brought to the start line with 10 volunteers ready to push.

When race announcer David Daggett was ready, the Ainsley’s Angels competitors were first to get on the race course.

Bruce had a perfect description of what the Angels do: “You are a team and we call it ‘lending your legs.’”

Ainsley’s Angels was started 10 years ago by Kim “Rooster” Rossiter, whose daughter Ainsley was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) just before turning 4-years-old. It’s a rare terminal illness that causes global paralysis.

Rossiter, and his wife, Lori, decided to start pushing Ainsley in road races and she loved it. After Ainsley died they decided to start the organization that’s been building chapters throughout the country for the last 10 years.

“Race day is the most exciting day,” Bruce said. “So instead of them being in their wheelchairs they are put in our riding chairs that help them get through the race. That’s the joy we see is being rolled in a race, and finishing and getting a medal around their neck. It’s beautiful.”

Bruce says she sees it all the time that the runners and the riders share a common bond throughout the race.

“The smiles and the way the rider feels we say all the time they are rolling through the wind,” Bruce said. “Whether it’s a 5K, a 10K or a marathon the runners who help the riders get through a race is rewarding for them and that’s also a benefit of Ainsley’s Angels.”

Curry admits that on her own she's a decent runner but she tends to lean to being a volunteer for Ainsley's Angels whenever she can.

“I am not a super-fast runner so I think I can help contribute to the sport by helping others run,” Curry said. "This is such an awesome organization because they help so many who can’t run for whatever reasons.... Aidan and I are doing this together and we are teammates."

Noah, who is a sixth-grader at St. Leo, plays Little League baseball, played guard on the JV middle school basketball team and is also a golfer on the St. Leo middle school team. He also loves to run in road races, especially because sometimes his brother is also doing it.

“I think it just makes him happier,” Noah said Aidan finishing a road race.

Noah says playing all the sports that he can is something he’s done for a long time and while baseball is probably his favorite, he loves whatever sport he’s doing. He also realizes his brother can’t be out there on the court, or on the field or on the golf course.

“I sometimes think about that,” Noah said about his older brother being an inspiration. “He can’t do all the sports I can do.”

Noah is old enough to also realize what a great organization the Ainsley’s Angels is because he sees it first hand with his brother.

“The organization is so good because they help push him and he can experience the races,” Noah said.

Noah also sees a day when he decides it will be a good time to push his brother in a road race.

“I might be able to push him one of these days,” Noah said.