The Forsyth Championship, which is heading into its 76th year and is one of the longest running golf tournaments in our area, has changed its traditional date and has tweaked its format.

The tournament, which has been 54 holes since its inception in 1948, has been reduced to 36 holes over two days.

The idea is to boost the playing field which has been steadily shrinking over the last several years. Last year there were only 32 golfers in the field who competed for the overall championship. There was also another division added and those golfers played on a different set of tees with that drawing a few more golfers.

The tournament, which was usually played the first weekend in August, was moved to later in August. This year’s Forsyth Championship will be Aug. 18-19 at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

The cost for the tournament, which is run by the City of Winston-Salem’s Recreation Department, is $140. The tournament also has a title sponsor in Parrish Tire Company and The Kiger Group will sponsor a sleeve of golf balls for each golfer in the Forsyth Championship and the Forsyth Junior Championship.

The 71st Forsyth Junior Championship, which also had been three days, is also being reduced to a two-day, 36-hole event in hopes of drawing more juniors in the stroke-play tournament. The Forsyth Junior will be held June 14-15 at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course and Reynolds Park Golf Course.

Kenny Flynn is the defending champion. He won his third Forsyth Championship last summer holding off Jeremy Ray to win by four shots.

The 62nd Forsyth Senior Championship will be played June 1-2 at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Katie Thomas of the recreation department, who along with Bobby Hege, run the three tournaments said that the Forsyth Championship golf committee made the decisions to tweak the tournament formats. At the meeting that was held earlier this month close to 20 on the committee, which is made up of area golf pros from the courses as well as prominent golfers, were there.

“It was a majority in terms of changing things just to see if we can get more golfers in the fields,” Thomas said about three tournaments which are open to Forsyth County residents only. “And I think moving the Forsyth to later in August will help because it won’t up against the Wyndham (Championship).”

The tournaments have also never had on-line registration but Thomas said that should be changing for this summer.

“We are working with our finance folks to where we can have registration on-line instead of sending in applications and checks through the mail,” Thomas said. “We plan to have that up and running on our website at some point.”

For more information on the tournaments go to the recreation’s web site at cityofws.org