Amber Lynn, agitating and adored, thrills the Bowman Gray Stadium crowds. 'She always has a target on her back,' a competitor says, 'But ... she wins races.'

  • 0
  • John Dell

She's one of the more popular drivers at the stadium and is in the Sportsman Division

Her hard-charging style and maybe because she's one of the few women to compete and win make Amber Lynn arguably the most popular auto racing driver on Saturday nights at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Whether she's nudging her way up through the Sportsman Division field or crossing the finish line first, fans get on their feet.

And they get loud.

“I think that at the end of the night, I might have the longest line," she said last Saturday night about autograph seekers.

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Sportsman driver Amber Lynn putting on her racing shoes as she talks with friend Judy Gregg.

Lynn, who began racing go-karts at age 8 and driving a car on a track at age 12, is carving her niche in a male-dominated sport and in the male-dominated pits in Winston-Salem. At age 23 and in her fifth season, Lynn has surpassed Susan Kimel's unofficial women's record with her 12th career win in this 73rd season of racing on the quarter-mile oval.

Lynn has said she'll consider moving from Sportsman to Modified after she wins a division championship. Modified legends Tim Brown and Burt Myers, who have combined to win 21 championships, believes she can run with them. So does her reigning division champion, the veteran "Tiger" Tommy Neal, who knows she can win a Sportsman season title, too.

But.

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Amber Lynn making a pass on Tommy Neal during a Sportsman race on Aug. 6.

"I’ve won a lot of races and I’ve dumped a man to win a race, but the next week he got me right back, so I’ve learned,” Neal said. “She has the potential to win a championship, but she can’t keep doing it like she’s been doing it.”

She’s been involved in retaliation from other drivers, and she’s not afraid to give it right back.

Bowman Gray Racing July 30 2022 (copy) (copy)

Crystal Curry cheering as Amber Lynn wins the 100-lap Sportsman Division race on July 30.

And Bowman Gray racing fans, who have two Saturday nights of racing remaining this season, seem to love it.

"All you've got to do is listen to the fans," her father, Ron, said of her popularity, "and look at the line behind our car every week."

With the wins comes the drama

Lynn might have cost herself a shot at winning a Sportsman Division championship because of trying to get back at other drivers.

“For some reason I just can’t stop making people mad at me,” Lynn said of her track altercations this season, then breaking into a small smile.

Fellow driver Justin Taylor, the 2019 Sportsman champion, doesn’t deny that Lynn has talent. Taylor and Lynn have had their incidents on the track in recent seasons, but not in 2022.

“We are right next to each other in the pits, and it’s been good,” Taylor said. “It just seems like other drivers have a vendetta and it does appear like she always has a target on her back. … But you know what, she wins races.”

While every division can have its tense moments between drivers, something that doesn't hurt ticket sales each week, the Sportsman Division seems to have the most.

Bowman Gray Racing July 30 2022 (copy)

Amber Lynn, on the inside, racing Michael Adams during a 100-lap event Aug. 6.

“There’s just way too much drama,” Lynn said. “We won a few races before we started to come over here, so we traveled a lot to other tracks. But we really didn’t race with people consistently until here at Bowman Gray. Racing with the same drivers week after week, year after year, you are bound to get into some crap. It’s just petty here. ...

“It’s a very two-faced, narcissistic mentality for other drivers around here,” Lynn said. “'Don’t touch me but I’ll work you in a heartbeat' is how it goes sometimes. A lot of people play into it like, ‘Well, that’s just Bowman Gray’ but a lot of drivers look at it as ‘Well, I don’t want to rebuild my $30,000 car every week.’”

'She's talented'

While the Modified drivers are in the fastest cars and get the majority of the publicity, they also are well aware of Lynn’s talent. They'll watch the Sportsman races when time permits.

Brown and Myers, popular as they are, both say Lynn might have the most fan support. But they also see her ability, too.

“She’s talented,” Brown said of Lynn, the rookie of the year in 2017 in Street Stock and voted the track's most popular driver by fans. “She’s won two of those 100-lappers. She’s aggressive, but she’s young and her team has been really good. She has a really fast car every week, so there’s no doubt she can drive with anybody.”

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Amber Lynn said she would like to drive in the Modified Division but wants to win a Sportsman Division points championship first.

Said Myers: “Listen, I’ve always say I don’t care what gender you are or what color you are, if you can get the job done, more power to you. She seems to be good enough to get the job done, that’s for sure.”

Lynn already drives a 602 Modified at other tracks. And she finished sixth in a 40-lap race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week, one in which Myers took second place.

“It’s a different animal up here in the Modified," Myers said, "but I’m not saying she can’t do it. But I’m saying it does take time to get acclimated and with these cars and the horsepower they have. ... You can win right off the bat, but to be consistently good it takes some experience.”

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Amber Lynn has nine career wins in the Sportsman Division in her career, four of them this season.

Brown said that if Lynn does jump to Modified, she’ll be fine.

"A female that runs good over here is going to be popular,” Brown said. “And if she does make the jump to Modified, it will be different for her but I think she could handle it.”

But Sportsman comes first

Lynn, who is eighth in Sportsman points, won’t win the title this season; Neal is in the driver’s seat.

To become a champion, Neal said, a driver must let things go. Neal, a Sportsman driver since 1995, learned that early in his career.

“She’s definitely aggressive,” Neal said. “When you get into this deal right here, if you ever want to win a championship, it’s about give and take. You've got to give a whole lot, but then you have to take it, too, if you ever want to win. If you retaliate and go back and hit somebody every week, then it’s hard to win a championship.”

Lynn, who has won nine Sportsman races in three seasons, doesn’t apologize for being a woman or for winning races. She is second in the division in fan voting for most popular driver, trailing 14-year-old sensation Riley Neal, who has two wins in his rookie season.

“I’m not ever going to pull the woman card,” Lynn said. “Now, do I think it might get under some of the men’s skin that I win out here? Sure. But are they like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s a women, let’s wreck her’? No, it’s not like that.”

Bowman Gray Racing July 30 2022 (copy)

Amber Lynn is one of the most popular drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Lynn said she tries to stay off social media because people who have never met her make inaccurate judgments.

“A lot of people make that assumption that I use that woman card, and that right there is sexist,” Lynn said.

When Lynn won the record-setting 100-lap Sportsman race on July 30, Susan Kimel was at the track to honor her late uncle, "Spider" Kimel, who had recently died at age 80. Lynn broke the ice and walked over to meet the previous record-holder for the first time.

“We just kind of talked about a lot of things," Lynn said. "I walked up to her and I know she had been going through a lot, so I just wanted to talk with her.”

Kimel was grateful to finally meet Lynn.

“She’s very good,” Kimel said, "and she’s so young.”

Kimel offered sound advice to Lynn moving forward.

“She just told me to make my own choices and run my own race,” Lynn said.

To the young girls: 'Don't hold back'

Lynn's most recent victory, on Saturday night, was taken away. Instead of putting her car through the mandatory post-race inspection by track officials, Lynn went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with her father, who was suffering chest tightness and who has suffered two heart attacks since 2015.

Home repair work at week's end, following his normal duties in helping his daughter prepare a car for the North Wilkesboro race and then Bowman Gray, paired with the August heat and humidity had exacted a toll.

"I was out in the sun from 9:30, 10 o'clock 'til dark every day," he said. "I just got dehydrated."

After a couple of hours at the hospital and getting his electrolytes back up, he went home.

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Amber Lynn celebrates a win last weekend, although she was later disqualified for not sending her car through the post-race inspection.

So her 13th career victory will have to wait. She understood that family comes first and acknowledged it was a “voluntary disqualification.”

And this week, it's back to racing for Amber Lynn.

“We are always learning and trying something new,” Lynn said. “We are at every practice session on Saturday mornings trying to get the car right. We are constantly rebuilding, and I have two jobs. I work 9 to 5 and then 5 to 9 p.m. on the car, and it's dedication and help from my husband (Justin Boger), my family and my friends.”

Many drivers at the stadium have full-time jobs. Lynn works in customer service at OrthoCarolina in Winston-Salem.

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Sportsman driver Amber Lynn looking over the starting order with track official Ben Snyder before a race last weekend.

She also wants to be an inspiration. In a post-race interview broadcast inside the stadium after one of her wins, she told the young girls in the crowd they could do anything they wanted.

“Having a woman out there winning races and doing well does help little girls realize they can achieve a lot, so don't hold back,” Lynn said.

Maybe Lynn’s most dedicated fan is a woman she met this season. Lynn doesn’t know her name, but she remembers the fan's tribute to Lynn and her racing career.

“She has a tattoo of my car number (No. 2) and my signature to remind her to never stop and to keep going,” Lynn said.

“That’s crazy.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

Winners last week

Burt Myers (Modified); Riley Neal, Zack Clifton (Sportsman); Gerald Robinson Jr. (Street Stock); Chuck Wall (Stadium Stock)

The breakdown

• Twin 50-lap Modified races

• Twin 20-lap Sportsman races 

• 20-lap Street Stock race

• One or two 15-lap Stadium Stock races 

• Skid race to end the night

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

Points Standings

MODIFIED

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 83 Tim Brown 650

2 04 Brandon Ward 644

3 16 Chris Fleming 612

4 22 Jonathan Brown 605

5 1 Burt Myers 596

   4 Jason Myers 596

7 69 John Holleman 560

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner 528

9 5 Randy Butner 505

10 75 Lee Jeffreys 474

11 51 Junior Snow 447

12 79 Zach Brewer 427

13 44 Daniel Beeson 388

14 05 Bussy Beavers 254

15 99 William Smith 240

16 3 Danny Propst 187

17 77 Susan Harwell 167

18 65 Danny Bohn 166

19 41 Cory Lovette 164

20 12 Dean Ward 124

    14 Greg Butcher 124

22 37 Dan Speeney 88

     68 Eddie Collins 88

24 40 Luke Fleming 82

25 78 Andrew Harrah 80

26 68 Brian Loftin 74

     78 Paul Hall 74

28 53 John Smith 70

29 88 Al Hill 61

30 2 Mike Adams 59

31 40 Jordan Fleming 44

32 78 Austin Pack 38

33 37 Mike Speeney 36

34 92 Brody Jones 33

35 6 Troy Young 32

36 78 Josh Kosser 24

     68 Junior Miller 24

     88 Matt Smith 24

      2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

      88 Dennis Jerrett 24

41 05 Grayson Ward 21

42 51 Drew Moffitt 20

43 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

44 6 Jason Southern 16

45 88 Ryan Robertson 12

46 88 Brad Robbins 10

47 14 Shannon McGlamery 8

48 14 Slate Myers 4

SPORTSMAN

1 21 Tommy Neal 637

2 12 Justin Taylor 611

3 81 Zack Clifton 604

4 19 Michael Adams 597

5 31 Chase Robertson 591

6 55 Zack Ore 548

7 07 Riley Neal 531

8 2 Amber Lynn 508

9 22 Wesley Thompson 492

10 92 Kyle Southern 436

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 421

12 54 Braden Mills 392

13 7 Connor Branch 385

14 6 Kirk Sheets 383

15 38 Mitch Gales 332

16 08 Jacob Creed 226

17 02 Terry Thompson 189

18 8 Casey Kepley Jr 188

19 08 Dylan Ward 185

20 06 Chase Lewis 158

21 5 Spencer Martin 150

22 30 Blake Shupe 144

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 76

24 51 Austin Taylor 74

25 3 Jeff Garrison 66

26 83 Cody Griffin 49

27 9 Tom Zackary 45

28 1 Doug Wall 7

29 77 Dale Fishel 5

STREET

1 98 Billy Gregg 666

2 28 Nate Gregg 648

3 99 Bryan Sykes 544

4 02 David Creed 540

5 1 Christian Joyce 520

6 7 Zack Staley 504

7 72 Bryant Robertson 482

8 40 Taylor Robbins 468

9 13 Kevin Gilbert 458

10 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 442

11 24 Austin Jones 440

12 22 Brian Wall 386

13 10 Craig Hartless 382

14 69 Jordan Atkins 372

15 15 Nick Wall 316

16 79 Conner Shaw 282

17 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 264

18 97 Chris Allison 236

19 70 Cale Martin 234

20 16 Brad Lewis 232

21 64 Steven Truell 196

22 06 Chase Lewis 186

23 97 Charlie Gregg 138

24 51 Austin Taylor 136

25 00 Donnie Martin 60

26 21 Wes Glascoe 44

27 2 Willie Wall 40

STADIUM STOCK

1 24 A.J. Sanders 704

2 43 Brandon Brendle 686

3 46 Wyatt Sapp 624

4 16 Blaine Curry 580

5 54 Justin Owens 574

6 69 Brandon Crotts 562

7 03 Cody Gum 490

8 81 Chuck Wall 482

9 51 Andrew Cates 476

10 31 Kyler Staley 446

11 27 Austin Cates 430

12 12 Levi Holt 398

13 25 Matt Goodwin 372

14 74 Matt Alley 370

15 28 Robert Mabe 340

16 14 Ken Bridges 316

17 8 Stephen Sanders 308

    05 Victor Flores 308

19 17 Andy Southern 282

20 47 Tyler McDonald 272

     40 Kenny Dixon 272

22 68 Tyler Bush 256

23 80 Luke Smith 232

24 76 Grayson Keaton 220

25 33 DJ Dean 210

26 7 Joel Stewart 176

27 48 Junior Smith 164

28 1 Jessie Yopp 156

29 59 Isaac Harris 142

30 39 Patrick Mullen 126

31 78 Connor Keaton 94

32 71 Corbin Foster 92

33 59 Dakota Warden 90

34 78 Billy Cameron Jr 86

35 71 James Allison 84

36 2 Blake Spears 74

37 6 Dale Patterson 70

38 32 William Smith 54

39 75 Isaiah Dean 44

40 22 Adam Thomas 42

41 99 Blake Walker 40

     01 Chris Allison 40

43 02 Paula Morgan 38

44 41 Terry Torrence 36

45 76 Austin Harris 34

     26 Jody Tingler 34

47 45 Josh Williams 30

48 21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

50 82 Alex Whatley 16

51 71 Dillon Freeman 8

0 Comments

