Amber Lynn, agitating and adored, thrills the Bowman Gray Stadium crowds. 'She always has a target on her back,' a competitor says, 'But ... she wins races.'

Her hard-charging style and maybe because she's one of the few women to compete and win make Amber Lynn arguably the most popular auto racing driver on Saturday nights at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Whether she's nudging her way up through the Sportsman Division field or crossing the finish line first, fans get on their feet.

And they get loud.

“I think that at the end of the night, I might have the longest line," she said last Saturday night about autograph seekers.

Lynn, who began racing go-karts at age 8 and driving a car on a track at age 12, is carving her niche in a male-dominated sport and in the male-dominated pits in Winston-Salem. At age 23 and in her fifth season, Lynn has surpassed Susan Kimel's unofficial women's record with her 12th career win in this 73rd season of racing on the quarter-mile oval.

Lynn has said she'll consider moving from Sportsman to Modified after she wins a division championship. Modified legends Tim Brown and Burt Myers, who have combined to win 21 championships, believes she can run with them. So does her reigning division champion, the veteran "Tiger" Tommy Neal, who knows she can win a Sportsman season title, too.

But.

"I’ve won a lot of races and I’ve dumped a man to win a race, but the next week he got me right back, so I’ve learned,” Neal said. “She has the potential to win a championship, but she can’t keep doing it like she’s been doing it.”

She’s been involved in retaliation from other drivers, and she’s not afraid to give it right back.

And Bowman Gray racing fans, who have two Saturday nights of racing remaining this season, seem to love it.

"All you've got to do is listen to the fans," her father, Ron, said of her popularity, "and look at the line behind our car every week."

With the wins comes the drama

Lynn might have cost herself a shot at winning a Sportsman Division championship because of trying to get back at other drivers.

“For some reason I just can’t stop making people mad at me,” Lynn said of her track altercations this season, then breaking into a small smile.

Fellow driver Justin Taylor, the 2019 Sportsman champion, doesn’t deny that Lynn has talent. Taylor and Lynn have had their incidents on the track in recent seasons, but not in 2022.

“We are right next to each other in the pits, and it’s been good,” Taylor said. “It just seems like other drivers have a vendetta and it does appear like she always has a target on her back. … But you know what, she wins races.”

While every division can have its tense moments between drivers, something that doesn't hurt ticket sales each week, the Sportsman Division seems to have the most.

“There’s just way too much drama,” Lynn said. “We won a few races before we started to come over here, so we traveled a lot to other tracks. But we really didn’t race with people consistently until here at Bowman Gray. Racing with the same drivers week after week, year after year, you are bound to get into some crap. It’s just petty here. ...

“It’s a very two-faced, narcissistic mentality for other drivers around here,” Lynn said. “'Don’t touch me but I’ll work you in a heartbeat' is how it goes sometimes. A lot of people play into it like, ‘Well, that’s just Bowman Gray’ but a lot of drivers look at it as ‘Well, I don’t want to rebuild my $30,000 car every week.’”

'She's talented'

While the Modified drivers are in the fastest cars and get the majority of the publicity, they also are well aware of Lynn’s talent. They'll watch the Sportsman races when time permits.

Brown and Myers, popular as they are, both say Lynn might have the most fan support. But they also see her ability, too.

“She’s talented,” Brown said of Lynn, the rookie of the year in 2017 in Street Stock and voted the track's most popular driver by fans. “She’s won two of those 100-lappers. She’s aggressive, but she’s young and her team has been really good. She has a really fast car every week, so there’s no doubt she can drive with anybody.”

Said Myers: “Listen, I’ve always say I don’t care what gender you are or what color you are, if you can get the job done, more power to you. She seems to be good enough to get the job done, that’s for sure.”

Lynn already drives a 602 Modified at other tracks. And she finished sixth in a 40-lap race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week, one in which Myers took second place.

“It’s a different animal up here in the Modified," Myers said, "but I’m not saying she can’t do it. But I’m saying it does take time to get acclimated and with these cars and the horsepower they have. ... You can win right off the bat, but to be consistently good it takes some experience.”

Brown said that if Lynn does jump to Modified, she’ll be fine.

"A female that runs good over here is going to be popular,” Brown said. “And if she does make the jump to Modified, it will be different for her but I think she could handle it.”

But Sportsman comes first

Lynn, who is eighth in Sportsman points, won’t win the title this season; Neal is in the driver’s seat.

To become a champion, Neal said, a driver must let things go. Neal, a Sportsman driver since 1995, learned that early in his career.

“She’s definitely aggressive,” Neal said. “When you get into this deal right here, if you ever want to win a championship, it’s about give and take. You've got to give a whole lot, but then you have to take it, too, if you ever want to win. If you retaliate and go back and hit somebody every week, then it’s hard to win a championship.”

Lynn, who has won nine Sportsman races in three seasons, doesn’t apologize for being a woman or for winning races. She is second in the division in fan voting for most popular driver, trailing 14-year-old sensation Riley Neal, who has two wins in his rookie season.

“I’m not ever going to pull the woman card,” Lynn said. “Now, do I think it might get under some of the men’s skin that I win out here? Sure. But are they like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s a women, let’s wreck her’? No, it’s not like that.”

Lynn said she tries to stay off social media because people who have never met her make inaccurate judgments.

“A lot of people make that assumption that I use that woman card, and that right there is sexist,” Lynn said.

When Lynn won the record-setting 100-lap Sportsman race on July 30, Susan Kimel was at the track to honor her late uncle, "Spider" Kimel, who had recently died at age 80. Lynn broke the ice and walked over to meet the previous record-holder for the first time.

“We just kind of talked about a lot of things," Lynn said. "I walked up to her and I know she had been going through a lot, so I just wanted to talk with her.”

Kimel was grateful to finally meet Lynn.

“She’s very good,” Kimel said, "and she’s so young.”

Kimel offered sound advice to Lynn moving forward.

“She just told me to make my own choices and run my own race,” Lynn said.

To the young girls: 'Don't hold back'

Lynn's most recent victory, on Saturday night, was taken away. Instead of putting her car through the mandatory post-race inspection by track officials, Lynn went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with her father, who was suffering chest tightness and who has suffered two heart attacks since 2015.

Home repair work at week's end, following his normal duties in helping his daughter prepare a car for the North Wilkesboro race and then Bowman Gray, paired with the August heat and humidity had exacted a toll.

"I was out in the sun from 9:30, 10 o'clock 'til dark every day," he said. "I just got dehydrated."

After a couple of hours at the hospital and getting his electrolytes back up, he went home.

So her 13th career victory will have to wait. She understood that family comes first and acknowledged it was a “voluntary disqualification.”

And this week, it's back to racing for Amber Lynn.

“We are always learning and trying something new,” Lynn said. “We are at every practice session on Saturday mornings trying to get the car right. We are constantly rebuilding, and I have two jobs. I work 9 to 5 and then 5 to 9 p.m. on the car, and it's dedication and help from my husband (Justin Boger), my family and my friends.”

Many drivers at the stadium have full-time jobs. Lynn works in customer service at OrthoCarolina in Winston-Salem.

She also wants to be an inspiration. In a post-race interview broadcast inside the stadium after one of her wins, she told the young girls in the crowd they could do anything they wanted.

“Having a woman out there winning races and doing well does help little girls realize they can achieve a lot, so don't hold back,” Lynn said.

Maybe Lynn’s most dedicated fan is a woman she met this season. Lynn doesn’t know her name, but she remembers the fan's tribute to Lynn and her racing career.

“She has a tattoo of my car number (No. 2) and my signature to remind her to never stop and to keep going,” Lynn said.

“That’s crazy.”