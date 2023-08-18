It doesn’t matter which side of the fence you’re on in with Amber Lynn at Bowman Gray Stadium, but there won’t be as much excitement from her next season.

In a post on her Facebook page Lynn, the talented Sportsman Division driver, said she will not race full-time next season.

Lynn, who has one of the most faithful fan followings at the Stadium, can be seen one more time this season on Saturday in the final night of racing.

In her post, Lynn said she will travel more next season and race at other tracks.

“I will be taking a huge leap back from ‘The Madhouse’ and focusing more on traveling and racing,” she said.

Lynn acknowledged on her Facebook page that she’s growing tired of constantly having to rebuild her car because of incidents on the track.

“This week-to-week rebuilding the car plus the endless Facebook harassments have taken not only a physical toll on my family and I, but a mental toll as well,” she posted.

Last week, Lynn and Tommy Neal were involved in a wreck on a restart and afterward Neal got out and pounded on her car while she was still in it. She’s also had run-ins with Zack Ore this season.

“After needlessly being taken out and having my car literally beat on, we overcame and still finished fourth,” she said of her finish in the 100-lap race last week. “When I pulled off and saw the fans on their feet cheering for me, I got this overwhelming courage to keep going no matter what. I love each and every one of you.”

Lynn, 24, says she’s looking forward to driving on the CARS Tour next season, as well as some 601 Modified races.

In a telephone interview on Friday, Lynn told the Journal her decision has been made, and she’s excited about the future. “I’ll miss the fans the most,” Lynn said.

Lynn has the most wins by a female driver in stadium history with 11. She has been racing full time at the stadium for six seasons.

“We are very excited to be stepping back and to begin our new racing journey,” she said. “We will run some races at Bowman Gray. We just don’t know which ones.”

Lynn said she will likely run about four times next season at Bowman Gray Stadium, depending on her schedule.

With one more 40-lap race on Saturday, Lynn said she’s going to go for the win, but doesn’t want to get in the way of those racing for the points title. She’s fifth in the points and has two wins this season.

“If the win happens, it happens,” she said. “But I want to make sure that I don’t get in the way of those trying to win the championship.”

She said she’ll miss the support she’s received at Bowman Gray through the years.

“Thank you to everyone who has cheered me on for the last six years at the stadium,” she wrote on Facebook. “This is not goodbye, just see you sometimes.”