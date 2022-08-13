Amber Lynn, Zack Ore mix it up in first Sportsman race at Bowman Gray Stadium; Burt Myers, Riley Neal, Justin Taylor, A.J. Sanders claim wins

The final night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium is already serving up story lines.

The 150-lap Modified Division race on Aug. 20 will determine a title, and it could be No. 12 for Tim Brown. He has 15 top-five finishes this season, including a pair of third places on Saturday night, and he owns a narrow points lead, 696-687, over Brandon Ward going into the single-race, double-points finales of the four divisions.

But Brown will still be seeking his first win of 2022, trying to extend a streak that has seen him win at least one featured race in every year dating to 1993.

"Tiger" Tommy Neal is in position to win a third Sportsman Division title, with a 28-point edge over Justin Taylor; A.J. Sanders, a winner on Saturday night for a seventh time this season, is poised in Stadium Stock; and Billy Gregg and son Nate Gregg will settle the Street Stock championship.

And then there's Amber Lynn and Zack Ore.

They won't contend for that Sportsman title but will be drivers to watch in their 40-lap event after their mid-pack tangle late in the night's first 20-lap race.

"We're going to be friends, we'll get over it, we'll be best buds next week," Ore said at night's end after his car was too damaged to reach the starting grid for the night's second 20-lap race. "I'm going to call her, talk to her, see if she wants to go out, my treat. I'll take her to Tokyo, Kampai, wherever she wants to go."

That's a phone call that Lynn isn't counting on.

"He's going to get on Facebook, and he's going to talk crap like he's been doing all year," Lynn said. "He's a child. I don't get on Facebook and talk crap because I'm an adult.

"What's going to happen next week is he's going to run me over, and that's fine. He will never do anything off the track. And he will always be nice to media and track personnel. He won't call me."

Told again what Ore said he would offer, she said, "That's fine. We'll go drink a beer."

Lynn wound up in the infield after their first clash on a restart on the 19th lap. Ore said she didn't back off on the track, and she didn't back away off it, either.

"He drives me dirty every time he gets up to me, so I never lifted," she said.

Ore said Lynn was trying to make a move that wasn't available.

"Coming down the backstretch, she's on the outside, she's trying to get back down," Ore said after the first race. "But she's got to learn when another car is under her, she can't just come straight back down. It gives us no room. Once you bump tires, it starts jerking the wheel out of your hand, and it's out of control after that. ...

"It's the same thing about every week that it's been for the last few months. I try to run with respect, and you get pinched down. I'm not trying to race like that, but I'm not going to take it, either. ... When people starting running over you, you've just got to run them the same way."

As Riley Neal took his victory lap, Lynn caught up to Ore and sideswiped Ore's driver's side in the first turn.

"He's a child, and I'm tired of it," she said.

Ore's take: "Then we go out there and act just plain stupid."

A burned clutch on Ore's car knocked it out of the second race.

"We wanted to be out there so bad," Ore said. "I wanted to go race so bad. We had a good car. We were going to be up front."

Ore was credited with a ninth-place finish, with Lynn 10th in the opener. Lynn, whose car suffered only toe-in damage, finished seventh in the second race, which Taylor won.

Also on Saturday night

MYERS WINS NO. 88: Burt Myers claimed the victory in the night's first of two 50-lap Modified Division races. The win in a feature race was the 88th of his Bowman Gray Stadium career, No. 2 all-time behind Tim Brown (94).

"How about that?" Myers said. "This thing is a rocket ship. I've had the most fun in the last four weeks that I've had in a long time."

Myers is fifth in points with 639; those will become official Sunday.

BROWN TAKES SECOND EVENT: Jonathan Brown earned the victory in the night's second 50-lap Modified race, with Jason Myers second and Brown third.

Jonathan Brown's win is his fifth of the season, most among Modified drivers.

SANDERS AGAIN: A.J. Sanders scored his seventh win of the season in the night's only Stadium Stock race.

"We've got one more to go, and I would love to have this championship," Sanders said. "I'm getting old. Fifty-five ... I mean 54 years; I don't know how old I am. Seven wins; that's the most I've ever had."

Sanders comes out of the race with 754 points