Ameer Jackson has landed in Qatar for another season of professional bas-ketball overseas.
Jackson, 26, a former player at Winston-Salem State, signed to play for Al Khor. It will be his second tour with that team that will start play in October.
Jackson will report Sept. 1, and is looking forward to picking up where he left off. He missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament but is fully recovered.
“I had other teams in the league very interested in me as well,” he said, “but I know Al Khor and the situation there and its home to me. I love the culture in Qatar and I’m hoping to get dual citizenship.”
Jackson will be one of two import players on the team. The league only allows two U.S. players per team and Jackson’s versatility at point guard is his best asset.
When he was with Al Khor two seasons ago he averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 16 games. He was also named all-league honorable mention in the Qatar League.
Two seasons ago one of the assistant coaches was Mostafa HafeZ, who is now the head coach. Jackson, who is 6-4 and from Concord, said that connection to HafeZ helped get him back to Al Khor.
“They’ve been talking to me throughout the year and said they would love for me to come back,” Jackson said. "I'm looking forward to going over there again and playing at a high level."
Jackson had other options with clubs from Romania, Saudi Arabia and Luxem-bourg reaching out to him.
“I wanted that familiarity and they are kind of building right now so my hope is to go out and play hard and win a championship,” said Jackson, who played for WSSU in the 2016-17 and averaged 15.3 points a game.
He had one season of eligibility left at WSSU but decided to turn professional in the spring of 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.