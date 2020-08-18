Ameer Jackson has landed in Qatar for another season of professional basketball overseas.
Jackson, 26, a former Winston-Salem State player, signed to play for Al Khor, his second tour with the team, beginning in October.
Jackson will report Sept. 1. He missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament but is recovered.
“I had other teams in the league very interested in me as well,” he said, “but I know Al Khor and the situation there and it's home to me. I love the culture in Qatar, and I’m hoping to get dual citizenship.”
Jackson will be one of two import players on the team. The league allows two U.S. players per team, and Jackson’s versatility at point guard is his best asset.
Two seasons ago Jackson averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 16 games, earning all-league honorable mention in the Qatar League.
Mostafa Hafez, Al Khor's head coach, was an assistant for the team two seasons ago helped the 6-foot-4 Concord native return.
“They’ve been talking to me throughout the year and said they would love for me to come back,” Jackson said.
Jackson had options with clubs from Romania, Saudi Arabia and Luxembourg.
“I wanted that familiarity and they are kind of building right now, so my hope is to go out and play hard and win a championship,” said Jackson, who played for WSSU in the 2016-17 and averaged 15.3 points per game.
He had one season of eligibility left at WSSU but decided to turn professional in spring 2017.
