ANALYSIS: Breaking down the high school football playoff brackets

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released football playoff pairings Saturday. Here’s a look at how the brackets break down for area teams (overall record and RPI ranking within classification and region in parentheses):

CLASS 4-A WEST

Area teams: No. 1 Grimsley (10-0, No. 1 RPI), No. 4 East Forsyth (10-0, 4), No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2, 13), No. 16 Reagan (8-2, 15), No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3, 18), No. 20 Mount Tabor (8-2, 19), No. 25 Page (5-5, 25), No. 29 West Forsyth (4-6, 29), No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5, 31), No. 32 Davie County (4-6, 33).

Just missed: Northern Guilford (4-6, 32).

An unbeaten regular season and strength of schedule gave Grimsley the No. 1 seed. East Forsyth was fourth because of a down year in the Central Piedmont 4-A, where only the Eagles, Reagan and Mount Tabor finished with winning records. Grimsley and East would meet in potentially epic regional semifinal. The Whirlies will open against a Davie County team that got into the bracket over Northern Guilford because of seeding procedure. Northern tied Ragsdale in the Metro 4-A standings and lost the tiebreaker because of a head-to-head defeat. The Nighthawks could not leapfrog a Ragsdale team that finished ahead of them, even though the Tigers' RPI was No. 45.

We get a couple of interesting Triad matchups in the first round. West Forsyth will play at East Forsyth for the second straight Friday, after losing 53-7 to the Eagles in the regular season. Southeast Guilford goes to Metro 4-A rival Northwest Guilford, after losing 37-10 to the Vikings on Oct. 21 at home.

The toughest draw may have been Reagan getting a No. 17-seeded Charlotte Catholic that is 8-2 like the Raiders. At least Reagan gets the Cougars in Pfafftown.

CLASS 3-A WEST

Area teams: No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0, No. 3 RPI), No. 6 Dudley (8-2, 11), No. 23 Eastern Guilford (6-4, 21), No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4, 24), No. 31 North Davidson (3-7, 32).

The best season in Oak Grove's brief but already impressive history continues with the Grizzlies in the same side of the bracket with 2021 Class 3-A state champion Dudley. If both teams win, they would meet at Oak Grove in the third round, which seems much too early for such a matchup. The Panthers are home against Canton Pisgah, then would likely see a Belmont South Point program it beat in the regional final last year return to Tarpley Stadium. Eastern Guilford and Southern Guilford face daunting trips to Monroe Parkwood and Lenoir Hibriten, respectively. North Davidson slipped into the field at No. 31 on the strength of a tough non-conference schedule, but must travel 170 miles to Hendersonville to face unbeaten West Henderson.

CLASS 2-A WEST

Area teams: No. 1 Reidsville (9-1, No. 1 RPI), No. 12 Walkertown (8-2, 7), No. 16 McMichael (7-3, 15), No. 30 Morehead (4-6, 30).

Just missed: Andrews (4-6, 34).

Reidsville has to like a bracket where it wouldn't have to face arch nemesis Shelby — a No. 19 seed with a 6-4 record in a down year for the Golden Lions — until the regional final. Walkertown has played much better than its No. 12 seed, but has to be happy just to be in the field after the Wolfpack missed the playoffs last year because of an ineligible player. McMichael earned a home game against a tough Providence Grove team, while Morehead travels to 9-1 Lawndale Burns.

CLASS 1-A WEST

Area teams: No. 19 Winston-Salem Prep (3-6, No. 19 RPI), No. 20 Carver (3-7, 20).

Note: Bishop McGuinness (1-9, 28) opted out because it did not have enough healthy players.

Winston-Salem Prep and Carver only have six wins between them, but they are in the field because there are only 34 teams in 1-A West and it's a 32-team bracket. Bishop McGuinness wasn't the only team that chose not to participate, so No. 1 seed Eastern Randolph has a first-round bye.

NCISAA DIVISION II

Area team: High Point Christian (4-6)

The Cougars will travel to Fayetteville to face Trinity Christian in the first round of the six-team Division II bracket.