Analysis: Panthers backup RBs producing with McCaffrey out

A week ago, the Panthers red-zone offense was featured in the “What Needs Help” section of this analysis after scoring one touchdown on six trips inside the Chargers 20-yard line. Well, the Panthers wasted no time fixing that problem, scoring touchdowns on their first four trips in the red zone against the Cardinals to build a 28-7 lead. Rhule had said the key to turning things around was being able to run the ball in that part of the field.

Carolina was able to effectively mix the run with the pass — and it helped that Bridgewater created a play with his feet, scrambling out of the pocket for an 18-yard TD run.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

One thing the Panthers will need to correct heading into next week: mental mistakes. Carolina was penalized 10 times for 72 yards, leaving Rhule a little frustrated. One of those included a late hit by on rookie safety Jeremy Chinn in the fourth quarter. “Too many penalties, too many lack-of-composure penalties at the end of the game,” Rhule said. “That’s something that I will try to address. I have already addressed it. I’ll try to address that this week.”

STOCK UP