Analysis: Panthers under pressure to fix glaring issue and get season back on track

But Carolina has a glaring problem: The offensive line stinks — and that’s putting it nicely. And if they can’t get it fixed, it could be the primary issue that keeps them from the playoffs.

Rhule said it best after the Panthers’ 36-28 loss to the Cowboys last week: “Any time Sam (Darnold) has time, he’s going to make a lot of really good decisions. When he doesn’t have a lot of time, it’s not quite as good.”

That’s been the scouting report on Darnold since his days as the quarterback at USC.

That was clear Sunday against the Eagles. He was pressured all game. And when faced with that pressure, he often threw bad passes and made poor decisions.

He finished 21 of 37 for 177 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Darnold had played in 2021 before Sunday’s game, throwing for five touchdowns to three interceptions in the first four games.

But his performance against the Eagles was similar to his time in New York — a lot of pressure and a lot of bad mistakes.

“I think for me, I just got to keep staying patient,” Darnold said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is pressing too much.

“When I go out there, I’ve got to understand, let the game come to me.”