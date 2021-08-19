Andy Murray receives wild card to play in Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament

Andy Murray has received one of the four wild-card entries to play in the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament next week.
Murray, 34, is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion and a former world No. 1 player. He also played in Winston-Salem in 2019, losing in the first round to Tennys Sandgren.
World No. 12 Pablo Carrena Busta, No. 19 David Goffin and No. 28 Daniel Evans also will get wild cards.
The main draw for singles will begin on Sunday at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The tournament is being staged for the first time since 2019.
Tournament director Jeff Ryan called Thursday's news of wild cards for Murray and Evans "a real treat for fans."
"We are so proud to present this high-quality field to the community," Ryan said at WinstonSalemOpen.com, "and we know our event may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many. We are truly thrilled with today’s announcements."
Murray won nine singles titles during 2016, when he ended the year ranked No. 1 after winning the ATP Finals. The native of Glasgow, Scotland, also won Wimbledon and won an Olympic gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games that year.
Murray won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013. He also earned a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, beating No. 1-ranked Roger Federer in the singles final at Wimbledon.
Murray, currently ranked No. 105, has played in only 10 matches in 2021, going 5-5. As a wild-card entry at this week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Murray defeated Richard Gasquet in the first round then lost to 13th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, the 2019 Winston-Salem Open champion, in the second round.
Murray withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics because of a thigh injury and also has battled a groin injury this year.
"I thought it was feeling pretty good during Wimbledon and in the buildup to the Olympics," Murray said before the Cincinnati tournament began. "Then obviously found a tear in my quad, so that slowed things down."
The 250-point event in Winston-Salem is the final ATP Tour stop before the U.S. Open in New York. Murray also gained a wild-card entry for that tournament after Stan Wawrinka withdrew.
Tickets are on sale at WinstonSalemOpen.com.