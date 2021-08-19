Andy Murray receives wild card to play in Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament

Andy Murray has received one of the four wild-card entries to play in the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament next week.

Murray, 34, is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion and a former world No. 1 player. He also played in Winston-Salem in 2019, losing in the first round to Tennys Sandgren.

World No. 12 Pablo Carrena Busta, No. 19 David Goffin and No. 28 Daniel Evans also will get wild cards.

The main draw for singles will begin on Sunday at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The tournament is being staged for the first time since 2019.

Tournament director Jeff Ryan called Thursday's news of wild cards for Murray and Evans "a real treat for fans."

"We are so proud to present this high-quality field to the community," Ryan said at WinstonSalemOpen.com, "and we know our event may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many. We are truly thrilled with today’s announcements."

Murray won nine singles titles during 2016, when he ended the year ranked No. 1 after winning the ATP Finals. The native of Glasgow, Scotland, also won Wimbledon and won an Olympic gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games that year.