Andy Murray says he's fit for Winston-Salem Open: 'I feel really good'

It was a hot and humid August evening when a near capacity crowd packed into the stadium court at the 2019 Winston-Salem Open to watch Scotland's Andy Murray continue his tennis comeback from hip surgery against American journeyman Tennys Sandgren in a first-round match.
The singles match was only the second since that January for Murray, accepted as a wild card into the tournament, and the rust showed. He struggled with his mobility and with both his first and second serves. His hip surgery was in January, and he had been sidelined for five months.
However, the three-time Grand Slam champion was clearly the crowd favorite. Every winner by Murray brought roars of approval, while Sandgren received little more than polite applause.
The crowd at the Wake Forest Tennis Center left disappointed, as Sandgren advanced to the second round with a 7-6, 7-5 victory. When Murray walked off the court there seemed little doubt that his first time at the Winston-Salem Open would also be his last.
Then came the stunning news on Thursday. Murray had accepted another wild card to play in this year's Winston-Salem Open. The draw on Friday matched him up in the first round against Nick Kyrgios, with the winner facing 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe.
The tournament will start on Saturday with qualifying matches. Second-round qualifying will continue on Sunday, along with a handful of first-round matches. Most of the seeded players will not play until Tuesday.
Murray is coming off a so-so performance at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati this week. He defeated France's Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4 in the first round before being eliminated by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the 2019 Winston-Salem Open champion, by a 7-6, 6-3 score in the second round. However, Murray was satisfied with his overall performance.
"This week I felt good," he said. "I was tired after playing the long matches and the conditions were extremely hot (against Hurkacz) but I think I handled the conditions pretty well."
Murray, who has been plagued by back, elbow, wrist and hip problems throughout his career, says he feels fine physically.
"Like I said earlier, I feel really good," he said. "It's easy for me to wake up in the morning and practice and be motivated and focus on tennis when that's the case. When you're going into tournaments and you've got niggles (slight discomfort) and you're not feeling physically good, you're always holding back a little bit, holding back a little bit in practice to protect your body. Mentally, when you're going into matches when you're a bit hurt, it's just distracting and it's frustrating."
Murray feels like he can compete with the top players in the game if he continues to be healthy.
"Yeah, if I feel like I did this week and can build on it, yeah, I can compete with these guys, no question," he said. "I mean, I don't think I was not competitive (against Hurkacz). I had opportunities in the match. You know, he unfortunately served unbelievable. So as long as my body feels good and physically I have little pain, it's very motivating for me because I enjoy playing."
The addition of Murray made an already excellent field for the 10th Winston-Salem Open an even more exciting one.
"I am pleased with the field," said Jeff Ryan, the tournament director. "I think it's a stellar field, with athletes of this caliber coming to Winston-Salem is exactly what our mission was from the beginning. It's bringing high-level tennis to Winston-Salem."
This is Ryan's first year as the tournament director, and it has not been without its challenges. Last year's tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 and with the delta variant making a recent surge, precautions are being taken.
Although fans will not be required to wear masks outside, disposable masks will be available upon request and hand sanitizers will be available throughout the venue. However, anyone entering any of the indoor venues will be required to wear a mask.
"COVID has been a significant disruption and I think it will continue to be a significant disruption, but I believe we are really making headway," Ryan said. "I am comfortable with the fact that we are outdoors here. We want everyone to not only be safe but to feel safe."