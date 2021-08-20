Andy Murray says he's fit for Winston-Salem Open: 'I feel really good'

Murray is coming off a so-so performance at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati this week. He defeated France's Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4 in the first round before being eliminated by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the 2019 Winston-Salem Open champion, by a 7-6, 6-3 score in the second round. However, Murray was satisfied with his overall performance.

"This week I felt good," he said. "I was tired after playing the long matches and the conditions were extremely hot (against Hurkacz) but I think I handled the conditions pretty well."

Murray, who has been plagued by back, elbow, wrist and hip problems throughout his career, says he feels fine physically.

"Like I said earlier, I feel really good," he said. "It's easy for me to wake up in the morning and practice and be motivated and focus on tennis when that's the case. When you're going into tournaments and you've got niggles (slight discomfort) and you're not feeling physically good, you're always holding back a little bit, holding back a little bit in practice to protect your body. Mentally, when you're going into matches when you're a bit hurt, it's just distracting and it's frustrating."

Murray feels like he can compete with the top players in the game if he continues to be healthy.