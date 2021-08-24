 Skip to main content
Andy Murray to play Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday night at Winston-Salem Open
Andy Murray to play Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday night at Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem Open Monday (copy)

Lucas Pouille signing autographs after his first-round win over Feliciano Lopez.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The order of play Tuesday at the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open at the Wake Forest Tennis Center:

Singles matches second round; doubles matches round of 16

Stadium Court

Starts at 3 p.m.

1 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Soonwoo Kwon

3 Daniel Evans vs. Lucas Pouille 

13 Frances Tiafoe vs. Andy Murray

Thiago Monteiro vs. 2 David Goffin

Court 2

Starts at 3 p.m.

12 Benoit Paire vs. Gilles Simon

Ilya Ivashka vs. 6 Marin Cilic

Marcos Giron vs. 10 Federico Delbonis

15 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexi Popyrin

Court 3

Starts at 3 p.m.

Pierre Hugues-Herbert vs. Federico Coria 

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Alexander Bublik

Mikael Ymer vs. 11 Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek vs. Nicholas Monroe-Jackson Withrow

Court 4

Starts at 2 p.m.

Andrey Golubev-Andreas Mies vs. Marcelo Arevalo-Matwe Middelkoop

9 Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Gianluca Mager

Yosuke Watanuki vs. 4 Marton Fucsovics

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson 

