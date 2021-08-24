Andy Murray to play Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday night at Winston-Salem Open

The order of play Tuesday at the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open at the Wake Forest Tennis Center:
Singles matches second round; doubles matches round of 16
Stadium Court
Starts at 3 p.m.
1 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Soonwoo Kwon
3 Daniel Evans vs. Lucas Pouille
13 Frances Tiafoe vs. Andy Murray
Thiago Monteiro vs. 2 David Goffin
Court 2
Starts at 3 p.m.
12 Benoit Paire vs. Gilles Simon
Ilya Ivashka vs. 6 Marin Cilic
Marcos Giron vs. 10 Federico Delbonis
15 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexi Popyrin
Court 3
Starts at 3 p.m.
Pierre Hugues-Herbert vs. Federico Coria
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Alexander Bublik
Mikael Ymer vs. 11 Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek vs. Nicholas Monroe-Jackson Withrow