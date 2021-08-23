Andy Murray wastes little time after Nick Kyrgios withdrawal disappoints Winston-Salem Open fans

They were the words nobody wanted to hear.

"I have bad news," said Jeff Ryan, tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, speaking to a capacity crowd at the Wake Forest Tennis Center on Sunday night.

The much anticipated first-round match between Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios would not be taking place. Citing an injury, Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament. Replacing Kyrgios was lucky loser Noah Rubin, a former Wake Forest standout, who less than an hour earlier had lost a tough three-setter to Lucas Pouille of France.

The reaction to the stunning withdrawal of Kyrgios was not a positive one from the fans in attendance. Boos rained down on the stadium court after Ryan announced that Kyrgios was injured. One disgruntled fan shouted an obscenity loud enough that it could be heard across the road at the Joel Coliseum.

"I think Kyrgios is just a prima donna and he's making up an excuse," said Winston-Salem resident Kurt Lents, who was sitting in the stands waiting for the match to start when the announcement was made. "Was he hurt? I don't think he was hurt enough to cancel the match."

Lents said he was looking forward to seeing Kyrgios play.