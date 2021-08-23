Andy Murray wastes little time after Nick Kyrgios withdrawal disappoints Winston-Salem Open fans

They were the words nobody wanted to hear.
"I have bad news," said Jeff Ryan, tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, speaking to a capacity crowd at the Wake Forest Tennis Center on Sunday night.
The much anticipated first-round match between Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios would not be taking place. Citing an injury, Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament. Replacing Kyrgios was lucky loser Noah Rubin, a former Wake Forest standout, who less than an hour earlier had lost a tough three-setter to Lucas Pouille of France.
The reaction to the stunning withdrawal of Kyrgios was not a positive one from the fans in attendance. Boos rained down on the stadium court after Ryan announced that Kyrgios was injured. One disgruntled fan shouted an obscenity loud enough that it could be heard across the road at the Joel Coliseum.
"I think Kyrgios is just a prima donna and he's making up an excuse," said Winston-Salem resident Kurt Lents, who was sitting in the stands waiting for the match to start when the announcement was made. "Was he hurt? I don't think he was hurt enough to cancel the match."
Lents said he was looking forward to seeing Kyrgios play.
"For all his faults Nick is very entertaining to watch play," he said. "That's one of the reasons I came tonight. But sometimes he lets his emotions get the best of him. Physically he's a good player. It would have been a very interesting match."
Ryan, while obviously disappointed with the Kyrgios withdrawal, took the high road.
"Of course we wish Nick a speedy recovery and hope that he is able to put together a successful run in New York now that he has this extra time on his schedule," he said.
Kyrios withdrew because of a knee injury, according to ATPTour.com.
The Murray-Rubin match, which started nearly an hour after Murray and Kyrgios were scheduled to play, was over almost before it started. Rubin was competitive early in the first set before Murray took complete control, winning the final 10 games en route to a 6-2, 6-0 victory that lasted all of 58 minutes.
"Originally I was playing Nick and he had an injury to his knee so wasn’t going to play," Murray said after the match, according to ATPTour.com. "I didn’t know if I was going to play tonight. They said if I was playing against a qualifier then I wouldn’t play and then I drew a lucky loser ... so then I was playing Noah. It was tricky.
“It was obviously difficult for 45 minutes and then the first couple of games because you’ve gone over a strategy with your coach about the match you’re going to play and then obviously that changes.
"Twenty minutes before you go on court you’re playing someone you haven’t played against.”
Rubin, who lost to Pouille 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in hot and humid conditions, struggled physically against Murray, especially in the second set. Rubin started cramping in the later stages of the match.
Murray will play American Frances Tiafoe in a second-round match Tuesday.
The atmosphere was festive at the Wake Forest Tennis Center before the Kyrgios withdrawal. Spectators, who had not seen professional tennis in two years after last year's event was canceled, lined up for burgers and adult beverages, eagerly anticipating what was expected to be one of the most exciting matches in the history of the Winston-Salem Open.
One such spectator was Laura Wingo, who had driven all the way from Raleigh to see tennis. She had bought her tickets before the draw came out and was thrilled when she saw the Sunday night schedule.
"I was excited to see who was playing," she said. "We knew it would be a lot of fun to see Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios play."
Her 13-year-old son Cooper was especially looking forward to seeing Kyrgios, who has a reputation as one of tennis's bad boys.
"I'm just super excited," he said. "I know he (Kyrgios) goes off a lot."
When asked whether he expected to Kyrgios to get into an argument with the referee or the fans, Cooper said, "I hope so."
Monday's feature match, beginning shortly after 7 p.m. on the stadium court, will pit American Steve Johnson against qualifier Alexei Popyrin of Australia.
Johnson has been a mainstay at the Winston-Salem Open through the years, advancing to the final in 2018 where he lost to Russia's Daniel Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. The turnaround will be quick for Johnson, who played in the doubles final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati with Austin Krajicek on Sunday. The American pair lost to Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zaballos of Argentina 7-6, (5), 7-6 (5).
To everyone who came out to support Murray/Kyrgios match, was fun playing in front of you. Tried to put on a show, but didn’t have much left. Was a brutal day, but this is tennis, and what a weird way to come back. Always at home here at Wake. See ya soon black and gold. #deacs— Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) August 23, 2021