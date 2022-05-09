Another ACC tradition coming to an end at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE - Another ACC tradition is going by the wayside.

For the 61st time in the last 63 years sportswriters and sportscasters along with coaches from the ACC gathered for golf, a dinner and plenty of time of getting to know each other without going “on the record.”

Like the ACC itself, which has expanded just as college athletics have done everywhere, there’s not much time for a weekend of socializing.

Hugh Morton, the owner of grandfather mountain who died in June of 2006, started the gathering during the early days of the ACC and it was a big hit. The closeness of the conference, the family-like atmosphere was a lot easier to accomplish when the ACC had just seven schools. It was easier to do even when it was expanded to nine schools, but it’s a different era now with 15 schools up and down the east coast and one school in the Midwest in Notre Dame.

It’s ironic that the ACC is pondering a move of its headquarters from Greensboro to possibly Charlotte or Orlando, Fla. That decision that’s voted on by the conferences presidents and chancellors could take place this week. Greensboro, which is still in the running to keep the headquarters, was where the conference was formed in 1952 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Harris Prevost, who is semi-retired as the vice president of Grandfather Mountain and is a North Carolina graduate, kept the annual outing going for as long as he could. In recent years thanks to the Atlantic Coast Conference Sportswriters Association the outing continued but this will be the final edition.

Fighting back tears at a dinner at the Grandfather Mountain Nature Center where it is undergoing a major renovation that will be a hit, Prevost talked about what the outing meant to Morton and to himself.

“This has been an honor and a privilege but times change and priorities change so it has run its course,” Prevost said. “But what we do have are the memories and there are a lot of them.”

Coaches from all across the ACC in the 1960s, ‘70’s, 80’s and even the 1990’s, would gather on the mountain. Those coaches, however, have stopped coming for several years because of the demands of the job that basically entail 12 months a year between recruiting and trying to stay ahead of the curve.

Paul Johnson, a three-time ACC coach of the year in football for Georgia Tech, used to come to enjoy the camaraderie and play some golf. Now in retirement he doesn’t live that far from Grandfather Mountain Golf & Country Club, one of the courses that plays host to the outing. Linville Golf Club, Elk River Golf Club, Linville Ridge, Hound Ears and Sugar Mountain Golf Club have also been courses that have helped shape the outing for several years.

Johnson, who retired three years ago, loved the outing because he got to know others around the league in a social setting. He tried to be a regular during his 11 years at Georgia Tech but admitted it was hard to come because of the year-round focus he had to have.

He also spoke at the dinner on Sunday night and gave credit to Prevost for keeping the tradition going.

Dave Goren, who is director of ASCMA, presented Prevost with a gift for Prevost’s dedication to keeping the outing alive.

Prevost, who has been a part of the outing for 45 years, received a standing ovation from the 50 or so gathered at the dinner. It was one of the largest gatherings for the outing in a long time, most likely because it’s the final one.

“Before Mr. Morton died he told me to make sure that I kept this going and I fulfilled that wish he had,” Prevost said. “This annual outing has been one of the joys of my life.”

Around the green

A former Wake Forest golfer, Allison Emrey, and a current golfer, Emilia Migliaccio, just missed the cut for the U.S. Women’s Open in a qualifying tournament at Mid-Pines last week. Emery shot 71-73 to finish at even-par but lost in a playoff to Pauline Rouissin-Bouchard for the third and final spot. Migliaccio, who will re-join the Demon Deacons this fall for her final season of eligibility, shot 73-72 and missed the playoff by one shot. The U.S. Women’s Open will be played in June at Pine Needles….

The 61st Forsyth Senior Championship will be May 19 and 20 at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course and Maple Chase Golf and Country Club. Signups are continuing for Forsyth County residents who are 50 or older. For more information go to cityofws.org....

Cameron Young, a rookie on the PGA Tour and a former Wake Forest star, had another outstanding finish over the weekend. He finished at 6 under and tied for second at the Wells Fargo Championship at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. The Wells Fargo was being played there because Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte will play host to the President’s Cup in September. Young is 13th on the FedEx Cup points list in his rookie season.

