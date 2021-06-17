Another shot: Winston-Salem's Craig Engels excited about chance to make U.S. Olympic track team

But when the pandemic hit, everything was put on hold.

Engels said a lot of people all over the world suffered because of the pandemic with the lives lost because of it. He told Track & Field News: “Last year was a tough year for everyone. I’m not going to take away from the families who had people die and everything, but I mean, it sucked for athletes and it kind of showed us society doesn’t really need us, you know. We’re not vital to the way the world goes. But definitely, people miss sports. It’s cool to see they miss the entertaining part of it.”

Engels will go back to entertaining later this month and will have his family and friends there to watch.

If Engels makes the Olympics family members and close friends won’t be allowed to travel to Tokyo, where the Olympics will be held next month. So to make up for that his parents (Dawn and Todd) and eight friends from the Winston-Salem area will be in Eugene, Oregon.

“Training’s been going well and I’ve ran a couple of races here in Portland and one in L.A.,” Engels said. “I’m coming around at the right time and I’m really excited to race the trails because the races actually really matter.”

A lot has changed in Engels’ life from five years ago when he was a junior at Ole Miss.