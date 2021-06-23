Another shot: Winston-Salem's Craig Engels takes another shot to make U.S. Olympic track and field team

Craig Engels domesticated?
Yes, the 27-year-old free-spirit professional runner has bought a house in the Portland area. He said it was something to do in 2020 when the pandemic raged and Engels could really do only one thing — train.
Engels, a native of Winston-Salem and a graduate of Reagan High School, came so close to qualifying for the Olympics in 2016 in Rio he could taste it. He finished fourth in the 800 meters and fifth in the 1,500 meters, with only the top three from each event making the team.
Back then Engels was running at the University of Mississippi, from which he graduated in 2017 and then turned professional.
So now he’s back for more, a little wiser, a little older and with a few more tattoos. One of those tattoos is where the sun doesn’t shine, an image of the first van he renovated and sold for double what he bought it for. The hobby of turning vans into traveling small campers has been a good one for him. He’s actually renovated and sold three vans this year.
“My parents know about the tattoo,” he said, laughing. “They think it’s funny, but I don’t think they want to see it. It’s on my (butt).”
He's confident about his chances at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. His 3:33.64 in the 1,500 meters is the best of 2021 among the 30 runners in the event at Hayward Field.
Competition in the event will begin with the first round at 9:04 p.m. EDT Thursday (NBC Sports). The top six in each of three heats and the next six fastest runners will advance to the semifinals at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports). The final, with the top five from two semifinal heats and next two fastest runners, will be at 8:10 p.m. Sunday (WXII).
Engels said his training has gone well this summer and feels he’s peaking at the right time. While he gives the standard answers to the track part of what he’s been doing, the more pressing questions are about his moustache and his haircut.
Engels’s trademark 1970s-looking ‘stache and his mullet haircut will be in full force.
“Yeah, they will ready to go and I’ll be looking terrible,” Engels said.
He usually grows out his hair and mustache for big races, and these time trials will be the biggest of his career. It’s been five years since he got so close to the Olympics, and he says the window for his sport shuts pretty quickly the older he gets.
“I feel old,” Engels said.
Engels, who is coached by Pete Julian and his Nike team, did not run the 800 at the trials.
“When you get out there and race you get the nerves out of the way, and without doing the 800 I’ll be a little more rested,” Engels said.
He’ll be rested and loose. He says that’s the best way to approach any race and it’s worked for him for years.
In 2019, before the pandemic hit in March 2020, Engels was at the top of his game and was the USATF 1,500 champion and was ranked No. 1.
But when the pandemic hit, everything was put on hold.
Engels said a lot of people all over the world suffered because of the pandemic, with the lives lost because of it. He told Track & Field News: “Last year was a tough year for everyone. I’m not going to take away from the families who had people die and everything, but I mean, it sucked for athletes and it kind of showed us society doesn’t really need us, you know. We’re not vital to the way the world goes. But definitely, people miss sports. It’s cool to see they miss the entertaining part of it.”
Engels will go back to entertaining this month and will have his family and friends there to watch.
If Engels makes the Olympics, family members and close friends won’t be allowed to travel to Tokyo, where the Olympics will be held next month. So to make up for that his parents, Dawn and Todd, and eight friends from the Winston-Salem area are in Eugene, Ore.
“Training’s been going well and I’ve run a couple of races here in Portland and one in L.A.,” Engels said. “I’m coming around at the right time and I’m really excited to race the trials, because the races actually really matter.”
A lot has changed in Engels’ life from five years ago when he was a junior at Ole Miss.
“The biggest difference is I’m going in to make the team,” Engels said. “The last time I just sort of almost got in. Now, it’s my job and I really want my family to be there when I make it.
“I think there’s more pressure but less fun, which sucks, but it’s my job and it’s up to me to perform. I’ll just try and make it fun and do my best.”
As for the tattoo on his gluteus maximus, Engels said he might show it off at some point saying: “Maybe it will be at the after party after the Olympics.”
Photos: Camel City Elite Races
