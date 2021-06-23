Another shot: Winston-Salem's Craig Engels takes another shot to make U.S. Olympic track and field team

He’ll be rested and loose. He says that’s the best way to approach any race and it’s worked for him for years.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit in March 2020, Engels was at the top of his game and was the USATF 1,500 champion and was ranked No. 1.

But when the pandemic hit, everything was put on hold.

Engels said a lot of people all over the world suffered because of the pandemic, with the lives lost because of it. He told Track & Field News: “Last year was a tough year for everyone. I’m not going to take away from the families who had people die and everything, but I mean, it sucked for athletes and it kind of showed us society doesn’t really need us, you know. We’re not vital to the way the world goes. But definitely, people miss sports. It’s cool to see they miss the entertaining part of it.”

Engels will go back to entertaining this month and will have his family and friends there to watch.

If Engels makes the Olympics, family members and close friends won’t be allowed to travel to Tokyo, where the Olympics will be held next month. So to make up for that his parents, Dawn and Todd, and eight friends from the Winston-Salem area are in Eugene, Ore.