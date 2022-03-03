Anthony Timmons looks to rebuild Western Guilford football

But he also knows “there’s a lot of history of success there, and now it’s a matter of trying to bring everybody back together.”

Timmons was introduced to the team the first week of February shortly after he was hired and has texted and DM’d with players since then. Face-to-face contact will have to wait until the week of March 14 after he completes his work at Knightdale. He starts teaching physical education at Western on March 21 and plans to make his presence felt in the high school as well as the middle school.

“My goal is to get it going before spring break, then come back and continue to lift,” he says. “Then, the spring skill development period will be interesting because it’s going to be a lot of the basics and seeing what kids can do, where they fit best within the program. I’m not going to go out there and throw an entire playbook at them in the 10 practices, but what we are going to learn is how to practice, how to do the small things right.”

The initial attraction about the job for Timmons was reducing his current commute of 1 hour, 15 minutes each way between his home in Elon and Knightdale High School.

“On Friday nights, sometimes getting home at 2 or 3 in the morning” was a grind, Timmons says.