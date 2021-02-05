App State women fall to visiting Georgia State

BOONE — The Appalachian State women's basketball team absorbed a 72-62 loss on Friday to Georgia State at the Holmes Center.

App State fell to 8-9 and 5-6 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia State improved to 8-6 and 4-3 in league action.

Lainey Gosnell led four Mountaineers in double figures with a game and season-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor to go along with a game-best eight rebounds.

Brooke Bigott scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and recorded three steals. Janay Sanders scored 11 off the bench, and Pre Stanley rounded out the leading scorers with 10.

Appalachian returns to action on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Panthers, in search of a split.