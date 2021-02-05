 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
App State women fall to visiting Georgia State
0 comments

App State women fall to visiting Georgia State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
App State athletics logo

BOONE — The Appalachian State women's basketball team absorbed a 72-62 loss on Friday to Georgia State at the Holmes Center.

App State fell to 8-9 and 5-6 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia State improved to 8-6 and 4-3 in league action.

Lainey Gosnell led four Mountaineers in double figures with a game and season-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor to go along with a game-best eight rebounds.

Brooke Bigott scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and recorded three steals. Janay Sanders scored 11 off the bench, and Pre Stanley rounded out the leading scorers with 10.

Appalachian returns to action on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Panthers, in search of a split.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News