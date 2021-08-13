Appalachian State optimistic, but flexible, regarding capacity at 2021 football games

Appalachian State and Kidd Brewer Stadium are prepared to welcome football fans in large numbers for the 2021 season.
But still more than a month away from that first home game, Sept. 18 against Elon, much remains in question during this pandemic.
Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillin, in a roundtable conversation with journalists Friday, addressed attendance and other topics, including realignment, the College Football Playoff and game contracts with two higher-profile programs.
The highlights:
Fan protocols
Tulane this week became the first FBS program to mandate either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans to attend games. That decision followed protocol mandated by the city of New Orleans.
Gillin reaffirmed that the school plans to host games at full capacity, although adjustments could follow as the delta variant has caused case spikes throughout the country. Much like Tulane’s situation, that would be dictated by school leadership and local and state health officials.
App State currently requires masks inside buildings on campus for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
“One thing that COVID has taught us is you need to be flexible," Gillin said. "As we sit here today we’re going to be welcoming everybody to our first game, Sept. 18 against Elon, with normal crowds. 2019 crowds. But that can change. But as we sit here today we don’t have plans to limit, in any way, our capacity.”
Realignment
The impending move by Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference put college athletics on edge again for more realignment. The Big 12, a misnomer for the 10-team conference, would be reduced to eight after the 2024-25 athletics year, if not sooner, leaving some to question its future. Same for the Pacific 12 Conference, whose network TV revenues have lagged.
"Everybody's interested in what the position of the Big 12 is going to be," Gillin said. "And I think, probably, rightfully so, is kind of paused. As soon as that news came out, it was like everybody’s scurrying, like things were really imminent that the world was going to change tomorrow.
"What we've set at Appalachian is we always want to be relevant. We want to have good products and make sure that we're competitive. Our university obviously checks all the academic boxes, we feel really good about that. ...
"And the last thing I would tell you is the Sun Belt is really, really strong. ... When you look at the Sun Belt, when it goes from four to 12, or if it goes from four to 12, we've got as good of a shot as anybody at making the College Football Playoff. I know there's a lot that has to happen there. But I think you can't really have one conversation without the other. And I feel really good about where the Sun Belt is in terms of the top conference in that Group of Five."
Game contracts
The pandemic knocked App State out of two significant football matchups in 2020: Games at Wisconsin and Wake Forest.
Wake Forest and App State agreed to play the Deacons’ home game in the future, as well as two more at each school’s home venue. The Badgers were set to pay Appalachian $1.25 million for the matchup. Gillin said App State didn’t pursue payment because every program was already struggling to line up games, and the two schools couldn't find a date in another year.
“We continue to work with our friends at Wake Forest," Gillin said. "Everything was kind of choppy last year. ACC was doing some different things. So we weren't able to go down to Winston-Salem like we had scheduled. So as we had talked, continued to try to get that rescheduled, not just the one game, but three games, hopefully. Our goal in talking with Wake Forest is to replay that one (from 2020) and then play home-and-home again, hopefully in this decade.
"And then Wisconsin, we will not go play Wisconsin. We couldn't really find another date that really worked for us scheduling. So we've moved on from that one to really try to fill out our schedule through it."
