Appalachian State recruit signs in Waffle House booth

Smothered, covered and signed.

Among the 19 high school seniors who committed to Appalachian State on National Signing Day was Cayden Sweatt, a 6-foot, 4-inch, 285-pound offensive lineman from Bremen, Ga. Instead of staging an elaborate ceremony to announce his choice of schools, Sweatt went to the local Waffle House to sign his Letter of Intent.

"Our post-game meals always end up at our (Waffle House) and the staff is always unbelievable," Sweatt said. "And we've become good friends with some of the workers as well."

A picture of the signing posted to his Twitter page shows Sweatt sitting in a booth at the Waffle House with a black Appalachian State folder and a Waffle House hat on the table. Sweatt was wearing a yellow Appalachian State hoodie as well.

Sweatt was an all-state and all-region performer as a prep standout who was a two-way lineman at Bremen, according to an Appalachian State news release. He played in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association North-South Junior All-Star game following his junior season.

Of the 19 signees, the school said 11 of them plan to enroll early and start classes in January.