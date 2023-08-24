Armanti Edwards, the all-American quarterback who led Appalachian State to successive national championships and to one of college football's biggest upsets, will have his No. 14 jersey retired this fall, the school announced on Thursday.

According to a news release, the honor for Edwards will mark the last time the school will retire a jersey because of limited inventory of jersey numbers for the roster each season. Current student-athletes wearing No. 14 will have the option to wear it for the remainder of their time at App State, the school said.

App State athletics will plan to recognize alums who have made a historic impact on the program in other ways, the news release said.

A formal ceremony will be held during the regular-season finale against Georgia Southern on Nov. 25.

“There aren’t enough words to express the amount of gratitude I have right now,” Edwards said. “Thank you to my family, the town of Boone, my coaches and teammates for the great deal of confidence you all had in me since day one. All of the support, the many sacrifices and the everlasting friendships are forever cherished. Boone will always have a place in my heart.”

Earlier this year, Edwards was nominated for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Mountaineers who preceded him into the hall — Dexter Coakley, John Settle, Dino Hackett and Larry Hand — all have had their numbers retired.

During his four years in Boone, Edwards was a four-time first-team All-American, the first two-time FCS National Player of the Year and a two-time national champion who went 42-7 as a starter, including the historic 34-32 upset of No. 5 Michigan to open App State's 2007 championship season. The Mountaineers went 28-2 in conference games with three unbeaten runs to league titles in his four seasons.

Edwards amassed 14,753 yards of total offense in his App State career (10,392 passing with 4,361 rushing) and 139 total touchdowns (74 passing with 65 rushing) while helping lead App State to a 48-9 record from 2006-09 with back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007. He became the first Division I player (FBS or FCS) with more than 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in his career and currently has only one other player (Colin Kaepernick of Nevada) as company on that list.

Edwards remains an FCS record holder for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and most seasons with 3,000-plus yards of total offense (four seasons, tied for first with Steve McNair) while ranking No. 2 in career rushing yards by a QB and No. 4 in career total offense.

His four first-team All-America honors from 2006-09 include first-team recognition from the Associated Press in 2008 and 2009.

Edwards posted single-game highs of 433 passing yards (still a school record) and 313 rushing yards (in a 2007 FCS semifinal win to currently rank No. 2 in single-game rushing yards by an FCS quarterback and No. 2 by any App State player, broken in 2020). In the upset of Michigan, he accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and 289 yards of total offense (227 passing, 62 rushing).