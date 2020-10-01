Appalachian State's Sun Belt Conference men's basketball schedule released

The Sun Belt Conference has announced the conference schedule for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.
Appalachian State's schedule:
Dec. 31: Georgia State
Jan. 2: Georgia Southern
Jan. 7: At Arkansas State
Jan. 9: At Little Rock
Jan. 14: South Alabama
Jan. 16: Troy
Jan. 18: Coastal Carolina
Jan. 21: At Louisiana
Jan. 23: At La.-Monroe
Jan. 30: At Coastal Carolina
Feb. 4: Texas-Arlington
Feb. 6: Texas State
Feb. 11: At South Alabama
Feb. 13: At Troy
Feb. 18: Arkansas State
Feb. 20: Little Rock
Feb. 25: At Georgia State
Feb. 27: At Georgia Southern
