 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appalachian State's Sun Belt Conference men's basketball schedule released
0 comments

Appalachian State's Sun Belt Conference men's basketball schedule released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
App State athletics logo (copy)

The Sun Belt Conference has announced the conference schedule for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.

Appalachian State's schedule:

Dec. 31: Georgia State

Jan. 2: Georgia Southern

Jan. 7: At Arkansas State

Jan. 9: At Little Rock

Jan. 14: South Alabama

Jan. 16: Troy

Jan. 18: Coastal Carolina

Jan. 21: At Louisiana

Jan. 23: At La.-Monroe

Jan. 30: At Coastal Carolina

Feb. 4: Texas-Arlington

Feb. 6: Texas State

Feb. 11: At South Alabama

Feb. 13: At Troy

Feb. 18: Arkansas State

Feb. 20: Little Rock

Feb. 25: At Georgia State

Feb. 27: At Georgia Southern

About the season

College basketball seasons for men's and women's teams can begin Nov. 25. Practice can start Oct. 14, and teams will have 42 days to schedule 30 practices.

In men’s basketball, teams can schedule 24 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games; 25 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to two games; or 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multiple-team event.

In women’s basketball, teams can schedule 23 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to four games or schedule 25 regular-season games if a team does not compete in a multiple-team event.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News